National Instruments Shareholders File Class Action Over Undisclosed Acquisition Offer

A class action lawsuit has been filed against National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI), representing shareholders who traded between May 25, 2022, and January 17, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that the company concealed a formal acquisition offer from Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), leading to an artificial deflation of National Instruments’ stock price.

Undisclosed Acquisition Offer

The complaint asserts that while National Instruments was repurchasing its own stock, it was aware of Emerson’s offer to purchase all outstanding shares at a price significantly higher than the market value and the repurchase price. The undisclosed offer meant that National Instruments was purchasing shares from its investors potentially at a lower price than what they could have obtained.

Potential Losses for Shareholders

Shareholders who sold National Instruments stock during the specified period may be eligible to participate in the class action lawsuit. The deadline for shareholders to file as a lead plaintiff is January 29, 2024.

Robbins LLP Takes the Lead

Robbins LLP, a firm specializing in shareholder rights litigation, is reminding investors of the pending deadline. The firm, which has procured over $1 billion for shareholders since 2002, operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning shareholders pay no fees or expenses unless a recovery is made.