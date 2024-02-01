National Hurricane Center Unveils Experimental Forecast Tool to Enhance Tropical Storm Predictions

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), based in Miami, has unveiled plans to introduce an innovative experimental forecast tool aimed at enhancing the prediction of tropical storms. In a significant departure from traditional coastal assessments, the new tool will extend its scope to include inland predictions. The focus will be on the potential impact of wind and flooding in those regions. This move acknowledges the fact that inland areas sometimes grapple with perilous conditions more than coastal zones during tropical storms.

Extending the Cone of Uncertainty

The NHC's new experimental cone graphic is designed to convey wind hazard risks both inland and along the coast more efficiently. By illustrating the potential impact of a storm or a hurricane in areas away from the coast, it provides in-depth information about tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings. The 'cone of uncertainty' forecast is being updated to include predictions for inland areas. However, this graphic may not always coincide with traditional updates due to the time required to assemble complete watch and warning information.

Anticipating the Peak of Hurricane Season

Aligned with strategic timing, the new forecast tool is expected to be ready around August 15. This date is conveniently set before the traditional peak of the hurricane season that commences on June 1. The primary goal here is to ensure that people residing away from the coast are well-informed about the potential dangers they could encounter, especially considering the intensifying severity of hurricanes due to climate change.

Feedback and Future Enhancements

As part of this initiative, the NHC aims to reduce misinterpretation of the cone of uncertainty. Deputy Director Jamie Rhome expressed hope to shift people's focus from the cone to the hazards. The NHC also plans to seek feedback from professionals and the public before implementing further changes. While the traditional cone of uncertainty will continue to be disseminated, the new experimental graphic will be accessible on the NHC's website, offering a comprehensive understanding of the full range of threats posed by tropical storms.