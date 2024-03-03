National Geographic's 'Queens': Female Power in Nature, Narrated by Angela Bassett

National Geographic has recently unveiled 'Queens', a captivating series that takes a novel approach by spotlighting the matriarchal structures and female leadership within the animal kingdom. This seven-part series, narrated by the renowned Angela Bassett, is a pioneering project produced by a team led predominantly by women, offering a fresh perspective on wildlife documentaries. The series commenced on March 4 on the National Geographic channel and is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting March 5.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Wildlife Filmmaking

The creation of 'Queens' marks a significant shift in the landscape of natural history storytelling. Spearheaded by director of photography Sophie Darlington and director/producer Faith Musembi, the series not only explores the fascinating world of matriarchies in the animal kingdom but also showcases the pivotal role of women behind the camera in conservation and storytelling. This initiative aligns with National Geographic's commitment to diversifying voices in wildlife filmmaking, highlighting the importance of including perspectives that have historically been overlooked.

Empowering Female Voices in Conservation

Advertisment

'Queens' is not just about the animal kingdom; it's a testament to the strength and resilience of women in leadership roles, both on-screen and off. The series brings to light the stories of female leaders in the documentary, wildlife, and conservation space, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the industry. By focusing on matriarchal animal storylines, 'Queens' aims to inspire viewers and underscore the critical role women play in conservation efforts, advocating for the protection of endangered species and the preservation of our natural world.

A Series with a Mission

With Angela Bassett's compelling narration, 'Queens' transcends the traditional wildlife documentary format, engaging audiences with powerful storytelling and breathtaking cinematography. The series not only educates viewers about the intricacies of animal behavior and ecosystems but also motivates them to take action in support of conservation initiatives. 'Queens' represents a significant stride towards inclusivity and representation in the field of natural history filmmaking, promising to leave a lasting impact on the industry and beyond.

The launch of 'Queens' by National Geographic is a groundbreaking endeavor that shines a spotlight on the unsung heroines of the natural world and the women who bring their stories to life. As the series unfolds, it invites viewers to reconsider their perceptions of leadership and strength, both in nature and in the realm of storytelling. With its unique focus and innovative approach, 'Queens' is set to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide, heralding a new era in wildlife documentaries.