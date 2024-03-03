National Geographic's 'Queens': Female-Led Team Highlights Nature's Matriarchies, Narrated by Angela Bassett

National Geographic's latest wildlife docuseries, 'Queens', breaks new ground by spotlighting the matriarchal societies within the animal kingdom, narrated by the acclaimed Angela Bassett. Starting March 4 on the National Geographic channel, and available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from March 5, this innovative seven-part series is produced by a predominantly female team from Wildstar Films, emphasizing female power in nature.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Wildlife Documentaries

'Queens' offers viewers a unique perspective on the natural world, focusing on six distinct matriarchal societies across different species. From the elephant herds of Africa to the insect colonies of the Amazon, the series unveils the intricate social structures and leadership roles females play within their communities. This initiative by National Geographic not only highlights the untold stories of female empowerment in the wild but also sets a precedent in the production of wildlife documentaries by entrusting the narrative and production in the hands of women.

Inspiring Female Leadership Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

The production team, led by Sophie Darlington and Faith Musembi among others, brings a fresh perspective to wildlife storytelling. In an industry traditionally dominated by male voices, the team behind 'Queens' showcases the power and resilience of females, both in front of and behind the camera. The series' seventh episode offers a behind-the-scenes look, highlighting the challenges and triumphs faced by the team during production. This episode not only celebrates the series' accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of female filmmakers.

A Platform for Education and Empowerment

Beyond its entertainment value, 'Queens' serves as an educational platform, shedding light on the critical roles females play in the survival and success of their species. By bringing these stories to the forefront, the series aims to challenge traditional perceptions of leadership and strength, advocating for a more inclusive understanding of power dynamics in the natural world. As the series gains popularity, it has the potential to spark conversations about gender roles, conservation, and the importance of diversity in storytelling.

With its groundbreaking approach to wildlife documentation, 'Queens' not only captivates audiences with the beauty and complexity of the natural world but also empowers a new generation of storytellers. Through its celebration of female strength and leadership, both within the animal kingdom and the filmmaking industry, the series sets a new standard for documentary storytelling, inspiring viewers to see the natural world through a different lens.