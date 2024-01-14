National Civil Rights Museum Shifts King Day Celebration to Virtual Format Amid Weather Concerns

The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) in Memphis, Tennessee, has announced a significant shift in its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration plans. In lieu of an in-person event, initially scheduled to commemorate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday, the museum will host a virtual celebration. This decision comes in response to the potential inclement winter weather forecasted for Monday.

Shift to Virtual Format

As part of a precautionary approach to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, the museum will be closed on the day. Instead, a virtual presentation, set to begin at 11:30 a.m., will take place. This online event can be accessed via the museum’s official website, civilrightsmuseum.org.

Commemorating Dr. King’s Legacy

The virtual celebration will feature a blend of music and academia, offering viewers both entertainment and enlightenment. Performances by local Memphis musicians will be intertwined with scholarly insights on Dr. King’s life and legacy from Dr. Hasan Jeffries, an Associate Professor at Ohio State University.

Adapting to Unforeseen Circumstances

The decision to move this significant event to a virtual platform is a testament to the museum’s commitment to honoring Dr. King’s legacy, despite the challenges posed by weather conditions. It also underscores the importance of prioritizing public safety, even in the face of tradition and celebration.