National Champion Tree Program Set to Flourish Under New Leadership at UTIA

In a significant development, the National Champion Tree Program, a cornerstone of American Forests for the past 83 years, is set to transition to the University of Tennessee School of Natural Resources under the UT Institute of Agriculture (UTIA). The program, renowned for identifying the largest living trees in the United States, has played a pivotal role in the understanding and preservation of these magnificent organisms.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for the National Champion Tree Program

The transition is anticipated to fortify the program through UTIA's robust research capabilities, enhancing the scientific study of these gentle giants. In a bid to support the transition, American Forests has committed to a $200,000 fund, earmarked through April 2025. The new national director, Jaq Payne, a UT graduate and former director of the Tennessee Champion Tree Program, is geared up to take the reins.

Expectations of Success Under New Leadership

Advertisment

Under the School's management, the Tennessee state program has emerged as one of the nation's finest. The hope is that the national program, under its new stewardship, will emulate this success. The National Champion Tree Program employs a unique point system founded on trunk circumference, height, and average crown spread to single out Champion Trees.

Upcoming Developments and Plans

The updated National Register of Champion Trees, featuring 561 species, is slated for publication in late 2024. Public nominations for new Champion Trees will commence in spring 2025. The UT School of Natural Resources, an integral part of UTIA, is celebrated for its hands-on, practical learning approach and contributes significantly to the sustainable management of natural resources.

UTIA encompasses the Herbert College of Agriculture, UT AgResearch, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, and UT Extension. Its mission is committed to delivering real-life solutions through its triad of teaching, research, and extension.