National Bank of Coxsackie Boosts Albany Housing Coalition’s Mission with Charitable Donation

The National Bank of Coxsackie (NBC) has extended a helping hand to the Albany Housing Coalition in their noble mission to provide affordable housing to homeless Veterans. This philanthropic act was made possible through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program, a program that NBC proudly participates in.

Reinforcing Albany Housing Coalition’s Efforts

The Albany Housing Coalition has been a beacon of hope for homeless Veterans since 1987. The organization currently aids 70 participants, offering affordable housing options paired with specialized case management services. These services are designed to aid Veterans in their journey back to society and independent living. The donation from NBC will go a long way in bolstering the Coalition’s efforts and improving the lives of Veterans.

Community Development at the Heart of NBC’s Mission

John A. Balli, CEO of NBC, articulated his pride in aiding such an inspiring organization that significantly betters the lives of Veterans. NBC, operating since 1852, continues to serve its customers faithfully and supports the communities where they function via its eight branches and a new administrative office. This charitable contribution echoes their commitment to community development.

Appreciation from Albany Housing Coalition

Joseph Sluszka, the Executive Director of the Albany Housing Coalition, expressed his gratitude towards NBC. He acknowledged their support, stating that it aligns perfectly with the Coalition’s mission to eradicate homelessness among Veterans in the Capital District. With such support, the Coalition is poised to continue its laudable efforts and make a tangible impact in the lives of Veterans.