en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

National Bank of Coxsackie Boosts Albany Housing Coalition’s Mission with Charitable Donation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
National Bank of Coxsackie Boosts Albany Housing Coalition’s Mission with Charitable Donation

The National Bank of Coxsackie (NBC) has extended a helping hand to the Albany Housing Coalition in their noble mission to provide affordable housing to homeless Veterans. This philanthropic act was made possible through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program, a program that NBC proudly participates in.

Reinforcing Albany Housing Coalition’s Efforts

The Albany Housing Coalition has been a beacon of hope for homeless Veterans since 1987. The organization currently aids 70 participants, offering affordable housing options paired with specialized case management services. These services are designed to aid Veterans in their journey back to society and independent living. The donation from NBC will go a long way in bolstering the Coalition’s efforts and improving the lives of Veterans.

Community Development at the Heart of NBC’s Mission

John A. Balli, CEO of NBC, articulated his pride in aiding such an inspiring organization that significantly betters the lives of Veterans. NBC, operating since 1852, continues to serve its customers faithfully and supports the communities where they function via its eight branches and a new administrative office. This charitable contribution echoes their commitment to community development.

Appreciation from Albany Housing Coalition

Joseph Sluszka, the Executive Director of the Albany Housing Coalition, expressed his gratitude towards NBC. He acknowledged their support, stating that it aligns perfectly with the Coalition’s mission to eradicate homelessness among Veterans in the Capital District. With such support, the Coalition is poised to continue its laudable efforts and make a tangible impact in the lives of Veterans.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
2 mins ago
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
In a horrifying incident that unfolded on Wednesday night, a child’s life was abruptly ended in a severe head-on collision just outside Geelong. The fatal accident, which occurred on the Hamilton Highway in Stonehaven, has left five other individuals nursing substantial injuries. The tragedy transpired approximately 10 kilometres west of Geelong, around 9 pm, casting
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
31 mins ago
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
44 mins ago
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
16 mins ago
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
27 mins ago
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
28 mins ago
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
Latest Headlines
World News
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
24 seconds
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
35 seconds
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
53 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
1 min
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
1 min
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
2 mins
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
3 mins
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
3 mins
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
3 mins
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app