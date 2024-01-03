en English
Society

National Bank of Coxsackie Backs Albany Housing Coalition in Battling Veteran Homelessness

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
National Bank of Coxsackie Backs Albany Housing Coalition in Battling Veteran Homelessness

The Albany Housing Coalition Inc., a force for good since 1987, continues its notable mission with renewed vigor. Its noble endeavor? To provide supportive housing and services for homeless veterans. The Coalition’s commitment to fostering the reintegration and independent living of veterans has been recognized and supported by many, not least the National Bank of Coxsackie (NBC).

Unwavering Support for Homeless Veterans

Offering a range of affordable housing options and specialized case management services, the Coalition currently has the capacity to house and serve 70 homeless veteran participants. Its unwavering dedication to this cause has made it a beacon of hope for those who have served their country and now find themselves in need of support.

National Bank of Coxsackie’s Proud Partnership

John A. Balli, NBC’s Chief Executive Officer, has expressed pride in supporting the Coalition’s efforts to offer dignified assistance to veterans requiring housing support. This backing does not merely come in words, but also through tangible financial support, with NBC making a donation to the Albany Housing Coalition via the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

Aiming for a Future without Veteran Homelessness

Joseph Sluszka, Executive Director of the Albany Housing Coalition, has acknowledged NBC’s support and reiterated the organization’s commitment to ending veteran homelessness in the Capital District. The Coalition aims to provide the necessary resources and peer support to help veterans reintegrate into local communities and lead successful lives.

Established in 1852, the National Bank of Coxsackie has a long history in the region. With eight branch locations, it remains dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBC Bancorp, Inc. By contributing to the Albany Housing Coalition, NBC is aligning itself with efforts to uplift and support those who have served our country, reinforcing its commitment to community and social responsibility.

0
Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

