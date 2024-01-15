National Aviary’s ‘Coastal Getaway’: An Immersive Winter Escape

Amidst the icy winter months, the National Aviary in Pittsburgh is offering its visitors a breath of fresh, tropical air with its new seasonal theme – ‘Coastal Getaway.’ By carefully crafting decor, habitats, activities, encounters, and talks, the Aviary aims to transport its patrons to a coastal paradise, immersing them in diverse environments reminiscent of warm, sunny shores.

Immersive Experiences and Daily Highlights

One of the daily highlights of this theme is the ‘Birds of the Islands Talk.’ In this interactive session, visitors can broaden their knowledge about tropical species, exploring the world of vibrant Inca terns and flamboyant American flamingos. These daily feedings, included in the admission, offer enthusiasts a unique chance to witness bird feeding by experts, an experience rarely available elsewhere.

Unique Habitats and Animal Encounters

Penguin Point, reminiscent of South African shores, provides a cozy indoor space for visitors to observe lively penguin feedings. A notch further, the Tropical Rainforest habitat delivers an authentic rainforest experience. Here, visitors can marvel at a 15-foot waterfall and attempt to spot Wookiee, a resident Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth. The Aviary also offers exclusive Animal Encounters, enabling patrons to connect with various species on a deeper level.

Live Shows and Seasonal Events

Adding to the enriching experiences are the Habitat Heroes live bird theater show and a host of seasonal events. Highlights include Flamingo Fest, Eggstravaganza, and Penguin-Palooza, each promising a unique celebration of avian life. For gastronomes, the Aviary hosts themed brunches in The Garden Room, with the upcoming dates set for Valentine’s Day, Easter Sunday, and Mother’s Day.

The ‘Coastal Getaway’ theme, running until May, offers an enticing escape from the winter chill. For those seeking a year-long dose of such enriching experiences, the Aviary also provides memberships.