en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

National Aviary’s ‘Coastal Getaway’: An Immersive Winter Escape

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
National Aviary’s ‘Coastal Getaway’: An Immersive Winter Escape

Amidst the icy winter months, the National Aviary in Pittsburgh is offering its visitors a breath of fresh, tropical air with its new seasonal theme – ‘Coastal Getaway.’ By carefully crafting decor, habitats, activities, encounters, and talks, the Aviary aims to transport its patrons to a coastal paradise, immersing them in diverse environments reminiscent of warm, sunny shores.

Immersive Experiences and Daily Highlights

One of the daily highlights of this theme is the ‘Birds of the Islands Talk.’ In this interactive session, visitors can broaden their knowledge about tropical species, exploring the world of vibrant Inca terns and flamboyant American flamingos. These daily feedings, included in the admission, offer enthusiasts a unique chance to witness bird feeding by experts, an experience rarely available elsewhere.

Unique Habitats and Animal Encounters

Penguin Point, reminiscent of South African shores, provides a cozy indoor space for visitors to observe lively penguin feedings. A notch further, the Tropical Rainforest habitat delivers an authentic rainforest experience. Here, visitors can marvel at a 15-foot waterfall and attempt to spot Wookiee, a resident Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth. The Aviary also offers exclusive Animal Encounters, enabling patrons to connect with various species on a deeper level.

Live Shows and Seasonal Events

Adding to the enriching experiences are the Habitat Heroes live bird theater show and a host of seasonal events. Highlights include Flamingo Fest, Eggstravaganza, and Penguin-Palooza, each promising a unique celebration of avian life. For gastronomes, the Aviary hosts themed brunches in The Garden Room, with the upcoming dates set for Valentine’s Day, Easter Sunday, and Mother’s Day.

The ‘Coastal Getaway’ theme, running until May, offers an enticing escape from the winter chill. For those seeking a year-long dose of such enriching experiences, the Aviary also provides memberships.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Wildlife
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
4 mins ago
The Shift in Global Travel: From Spectacle to Transformative Encounters
Travelers are exploring the world with a renewed perspective, seeking more than mere spectacles and photo opportunities. They are diving deeper into the cultures they encounter, yearning for transformative experiences and authentic interactions with indigenous cultures. This shift in travel attitudes is not a local phenomenon but a global trend, visible in destinations from Polynesia
The Shift in Global Travel: From Spectacle to Transformative Encounters
Uganda to Offer Visa Services to Somalis: A Step Towards Closer Ties
7 mins ago
Uganda to Offer Visa Services to Somalis: A Step Towards Closer Ties
Winter Wonders: Czech Castles and Chateaus Open for Exploration
8 mins ago
Winter Wonders: Czech Castles and Chateaus Open for Exploration
IndiGo Incident Sparks Online Debate Over Flight Delay Accommodations
4 mins ago
IndiGo Incident Sparks Online Debate Over Flight Delay Accommodations
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
6 mins ago
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Israel-Hamas Conflict Redraws Global Travel Patterns
7 mins ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict Redraws Global Travel Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
25 seconds
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
48 seconds
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
54 seconds
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
1 min
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
2 mins
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
3 mins
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
3 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
3 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
4 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
11 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
34 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app