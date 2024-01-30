Nation Mourns Loss of New Jersey Soldier Killed in Drone Attack

In an attack that rocked the nation, Sgt. William J. Rivers, a 46-year-old Army Reservist from Willingboro, New Jersey, was among the three soldiers tragically killed in a drone strike in Jordan. The incident, which took place near the Syrian border, also left more than 40 soldiers wounded— a stark reminder of the devastating toll that the fight against terrorism often exacts.

Unforeseen Attack and The Soldier's Legacy

The fatal strike occurred on Sunday, January 28, 2024, when an unmanned aerial system impacted the soldiers' container housing units. Rivers, a native of Willingboro, had a distinguished military career, punctuated by a nine-month deployment to Iraq in 2018 under Operation Inherent Resolve. His service to the nation was decorated with several awards, marking his courage and commitment to his duty.

A Nation Mourns

The news of Rivers' death plunged the nation into mourning, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressing profound sorrow and ordering flags to be lowered in Rivers' honor. Echoing the sentiments of many, Murphy acknowledged the bravery and sacrifice of all servicemembers involved in the relentless fight against terrorism.

Similarly, U.S. Senator Cory Booker and U.S. Representative Andy Kim extended their condolences, accentuating Rivers' valor, honor, and sense of duty. Booker underscored the irrepayable debt owed to military families for their sacrifices, urging the nation to honor the values for which Rivers and his fallen comrades fought.

Community United in Grief

The community of Willingboro, public officials, and indeed, the entire nation, stand united in their grief and gratitude. As investigations into the attack continue, the focus remains on the ultimate sacrifice made by Sgt. Rivers and his commitment to service. His loss is felt deeply, not only by his family and friends but also by the colleagues who fought alongside him and the country he served so diligently.