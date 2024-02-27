Nassau County Audit Exposes Flaws in North Hempstead Building Department

A comprehensive audit conducted by Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips has revealed significant deficiencies in North Hempstead's building department, highlighting issues such as a problematic online permit application system, inadequate communication with residents, and unclear leadership dynamics following a change in administration. Initiated by Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena to tackle a backlog of building permit applications, the 18-month investigation aimed to rectify the challenges of what was described as a 'scandal-plagued' department. This audit underscores the necessity for operational improvements and a cultural shift towards prioritizing constituent service.

Advertisment

Identified Problems and Operational Inefficiencies

The audit pinpointed a variety of operational inefficiencies within the department, most notably the flawed implementation of the Citizenserve software, which was intended to streamline online permit applications but instead contributed to the backlog of permits. The investigation also criticized the department for being significantly understaffed and suffering from mismanagement at high levels of town government, which hindered its ability to implement necessary improvements. Additionally, the audit highlighted a lack of clear leadership and direction following Supervisor DeSena's election, leading to confusion among department heads about their roles and responsibilities.

Recommendations for Improvement

Advertisment

To address these issues, the audit provided several recommendations. These include restructuring the Citizenserve platform to enhance workflow and user experience, standardizing procedures, and improving staff training to ensure accurate processing of permit applications. Moreover, the audit suggests increasing direct communication between applicants and building staff throughout the permit application process, a move that could significantly improve efficiency and transparency.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The findings and recommendations of this audit offer a roadmap for transforming North Hempstead's building department into a more efficient, transparent, and constituent-focused entity. While the implementation of these recommendations will require time, commitment, and possibly additional resources, the potential benefits for town residents and business professionals are substantial. Improved operational efficiency and a shift towards prioritizing constituent service could not only resolve the current backlog of permit applications but also foster a more positive relationship between the building department and the community it serves.