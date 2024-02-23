Cymone Wilder Designs Community-Infused Jerseys for Nashville SC

Imagine a city where every stitch in a jersey tells a story, where the energy and character of neighborhoods are woven into the fabric of sports. This is the story of Nashville, Tennessee, seen through the eyes and artistry of Cymone Wilder, an Illinois native turned Nashville visionary. As the city embraces its significant population growth and cultural evolution, Wilder's designs for Nashville SC's new '615' kit uniforms are more than just apparel; they are a narrative of community, diversity, and unity.

Art Meets Athleticism: The Birth of the '615' Kits

With a 14.7% population increase from 2010 to 2020, Nashville has seen not only an expansion of its community but also a flourishing of its cultural and sports scenes. At the heart of this evolution is Nashville SC, a team that has become a playoff regular and a source of pride for the city. The introduction of the new '615' kit uniforms, featuring jersey patches designed by Cymone Wilder, marks a novel intersection of sports and culture.

These unique patches, representing various Nashville neighborhoods and suburbs, are Wilder's ode to the city’s diverse character. A 2015 graduate in art and graphic design, Wilder has become deeply integrated into the Nashville community, reflecting its growth and diverse nature through her art. This project, her first venture into sports design, aims to embody the unique energies and characters of Nashville's neighborhoods, forging a connection between the team and its community.

A Symbol of Diversity and Unity

The '615' kits are more than just a uniform; they are a symbol of the diverse and united community that is Nashville. Each patch, designed by Wilder, tells the story of its respective neighborhood or suburb, celebrating the distinct identity of each area while uniting them under the banner of Nashville SC. The jerseys, to be auctioned for charity, along with fan-purchasable versions, underscore the blend of sports, culture, and community engagement that is emblematic of Nashville.

This initiative reflects both Nashville SC's and Wilder's embrace of the city's dynamic growth and diverse community. By integrating elements of local culture into the fabric of the team, Nashville SC aims to strengthen its connection with the city and its residents, fostering a sense of pride and belonging amongst fans.

Stitching Together a Community

The collaboration between Wilder and Nashville SC is a testament to the power of community engagement and the impact of thoughtful design. As the city continues to grow and evolve, projects like these serve as a reminder of the importance of celebrating and preserving the unique character of each neighborhood.

Furthermore, Nashville SC's expanded partnership with WeGo Public Transit to improve the ridership experience to and from games is another example of the team's commitment to community engagement and sustainable transportation options for fans. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the match day experience and promoting community engagement, highlights the interconnectedness of sports, culture, and community in Nashville.

As Nashville SC prepares for the upcoming MLS season with the new '615' kit uniforms, the city stands united, ready to support its team both on and off the field. Through the lens of Cymone Wilder's designs, Nashville SC's jerseys become a canvas, painting a picture of a city rich in diversity, culture, and community spirit.