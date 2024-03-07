Nashville Yards Unveils Everett & Emory Towers, Elevating Downtown Living from Summer 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2024--Southwest Value Partners and StreetLights Residential, the development partners behind two striking multi-family residential towers, The Everett and The Emory, at Nashville Yards, have announced the commencement of leasing this coming summer, with the residences set to welcome occupants in November 2024. These high-rise buildings, standing at 34 and 35 stories respectively, will introduce over 650 new rental units to the heart of downtown Nashville, promising a fusion of luxury living and convenient access to the city's vibrant amenities.

"At the heart of Nashville's dynamic lifestyle and job market, The Everett and The Emory promise to redefine urban living," said Cary Mack, Managing Partner of Southwest Value Partners. "With world-class dining, entertainment, and employment opportunities just steps away, we're thrilled to introduce these residences as a beacon of luxury and convenience in downtown Nashville."

Exceptional Living Spaces and Amenities

The towers are set to offer residents a variety of living spaces coupled with private, on-site parking. Attention to detail in design and amenities reflects the luxury lifestyle envisioned for occupants. Features such as custom kitchen cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, spa-grade bathrooms, and SONOS sound systems underscore the commitment to high-quality living standards. The shared amenity deck, including a pool, fitness center, and game room, along with exclusive Sky Lounges, offers residents leisure and workspace options with panoramic views of the city.

Integrated Community and Lifestyle

The development is part of the broader Nashville Yards project, a 19-acre master planned community. Residents will benefit from proximity to a range of dining and entertainment venues, including Ocean Prime and Fogo de Chão, alongside wellness and leisure facilities like Orange Theory and Iconix Fitness. The addition of a state-of-the-art music theater and luxury cinema within walking distance enhances the allure of this urban living concept.

Partnership and Vision for Urban Development

Southwest Value Partners and StreetLights Residential have collaborated to bring this ambitious project to fruition. "Through our partnership, we aim to enrich the lives of residents by creating a thoughtfully designed, vibrant urban space," remarked Rob Bratton, StreetLights Senior Vice President of Development. This endeavor reflects a shared vision for enhancing city living through thoughtful design and community integration.

As The Everett and The Emory enter the final phase of construction, the anticipation for their completion reflects a growing demand for luxury urban residences in Nashville. The project not only promises to elevate the standard of living for its future residents but also to contribute significantly to the ongoing development and dynamism of downtown Nashville. With leasing beginning in the summer of 2024, these towers are poised to become a landmark addition to the Nashville skyline and a cornerstone of the vibrant Nashville Yards community.