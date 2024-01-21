Nashville Dog Enjoys First Snow Day, Viral TikTok Captures Heartwarming Moment

In the heart of winter, a curious Nashville resident named Trauma had her first encounter with snow. This young Belgian Malinois woke up to a sparkling white world, initially hesitant to step into the unfamiliar terrain. However, the allure was too strong, and within minutes, Trauma was frolicking amidst her snow-loving siblings, Riot and Storm.

Finding Joy in the Unfamiliar

Trauma's owner, Kay Overlund, was there to witness this heartwarming moment. She saw how Trauma, after observing her siblings, eventually decided to join in the fun. The once-reluctant pooch turned into a winter enthusiast, refusing to come back inside, much to Overlund's amusement. This moment was captured and shared on TikTok, where it captured the hearts of internet users around the world.

TikTok Embraces Trauma's Snowy Adventure

In just one day, the video amassed over half a million views and thousands of likes. The TikTok community was quick to share their experiences and enjoyment of watching Trauma overcome her hesitation. The viewers related to Trauma's initial reluctance, followed by her joyous reaction to the snow, making the video a viral sensation.

Not All Dogs Are Built for Snow

While Trauma's snow day was filled with fun, it’s important to remember that not all dogs are built for cold weather. Factors like coat thickness, color, size, and age play a crucial role in how dogs handle lower temperatures. Despite her initial hesitation, Trauma, like many Belgian Malinois with their thick coats, adapted quickly and even went sledding with her family later that day.