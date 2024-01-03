Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start of 2024

As 2024 dawned, the Nasdaq 100 index saw its most significant decline in two months, dropping 1.7% primarily due to the struggles of major tech companies. Apple Inc.’s stock fell following an analyst’s report on diminishing iPhone demand, while Nvidia Corp and Meta Platforms Inc also experienced share declines. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.94%, reflecting a substantial amount of corporate debt being issued.

Nasdaq’s Downturn and Tech Stocks’ Struggles

The Nasdaq Composite declined 83.78 points, closing at 15,011.35, attributing the decline to investors booking profits to close out the year after a period of market optimism over Fed rate-cut expectations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by 1.6% as tech shares, including Apple and major chip companies, came under pressure. This resulted in a significant impact on the index, with big tech stocks tumbling. Healthcare stocks led the Dow higher, while tech mega caps and chip stocks pulled the Nasdaq down.

Impact of Treasury Yields and Corporate Debt

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the yield on 10-year notes ticking above 4.000% to a two-week high before easing slightly to 3.937%. This movement reflected investors’ tempered expectations around cuts this year in U.S. interest rates, which weighed on growth stocks – among them, tech stocks – which would benefit from a more favorable rate environment. The yield increase coincided with the issuing of a significant amount of corporate debt.

Future Market Prospects

Despite the slowdown, market analysts maintain a bullish stance for 2024, albeit anticipating a possible pause to recalibrate after the recent bull run. The upcoming earnings season may reignite market advances. Traders remain on the lookout for the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes, which could reveal a more hawkish tone. Employment data, including job openings and nonfarm payrolls, will be closely watched for indications of labor market conditions. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva expressed confidence in a ‘soft landing’ for the US economy, attributing it to the Federal Reserve’s effective inflation mitigation.