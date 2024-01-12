en English
Aviation

NASA’s X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
NASA’s X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel

Charting new horizons in aviation, NASA, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, has unveiled the X-59 – a supersonic aircraft designed for faster-than-sound travel. The X-59, measuring 30 meters in length and 10 meters in width, is set to revolutionize intercontinental travel by significantly reducing flight times across oceans. The unveiling took place on January 12, 2024, marking a groundbreaking moment in aviation history.

A New Chapter in Supersonic Travel

Peter Coen, the integration manager for the ‘Quesst’ mission, has hailed the X-59 as a ‘new chapter’ in aviation. The aircraft is an embodiment of NASA’s commitment to overcoming the challenges that thwarted the success of previous supersonic aircraft like the Concorde. The Concorde, a former commercial supersonic jet, failed to sustain due to its loud noise, high operational costs, and difficulties integrating into the existing travel infrastructure.

Overcoming the Sonic Boom

Supersonic flights are renowned for their ability to travel faster than the speed of sound. However, this comes with the backlash of creating loud shockwaves, infamously known as sonic booms, which have the potential to cause damage such as shattering glass. The X-59 aims to address this issue by dampening the sonic booms that come with supersonic flight. The design eliminates the windshield, further aiding in reducing the disruptive sonic boom created when breaking the sound barrier.

The Future of Supersonic Flights

The X-59 is slated to reach a speed of Mach 1.4 at an altitude of 55,000 feet and embark on a research campaign. This initiative will gather data on how the public experiences and reacts to minimized sonic thumps. The ultimate goal is to seek approval for commercial supersonic flights from regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration. This endeavor forms part of NASA’s larger goal to make air travel over land faster, safer, and quieter.

As we stand on the cusp of this new era in aviation, the X-59 stands as a beacon of hope for faster, safer, and more efficient intercontinental travel. By overcoming the vexing issue of sonic booms, the X-59 has the potential to redefine the future of supersonic flights, taking us one step closer to a world where time and distance are no longer barriers.

Aviation Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

