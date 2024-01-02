en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s VIPER Rover: Halfway to Completion Amid Challenges

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:39 pm EST
NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) has reached a pivotal milestone, with half of its construction completed. The VIPER mission is an ambitious endeavor aiming to scrutinise the location and concentration of ice and other potential resources at the Moon’s South Pole. This exploration is a stepping stone towards NASA’s long-term goal of establishing a sustained presence on the Moon and lays the foundation for future expeditions to Mars and beyond.

Notable Progress Amid Challenges

Recent accomplishments in the VIPER project include the successful integration of payloads from the science instrument teams. All but one payload have been installed, marking significant progress. Most of the essential hardware procured from external vendors has also been delivered. This comes after a series of delays caused by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic era.

The VIPER team has faced and resolved a series of challenges, including design flaws and hardware issues from vendors. Among these were connector problems and Foreign Object Debris issues. They also navigated unexpected performance characteristics in some vendor-supplied hardware, demonstrating their adaptability and resilience.

Looking Ahead

The project’s current focus is on completing the construction of the flight rover and preparing for rigorous environmental testing in 2024. This testing phase will simulate the harsh conditions of launch, landing, and operations on the lunar surface. This is a crucial stage to ensure that VIPER is equipped and ready for its mission. The rover is expected to be integrated with the launch vehicle once this stage is successfully completed.

Astrobotic’s Key Role

It is worth noting that VIPER will be delivered by Astrobotic’s Griffin lunar lander as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The launch was initially scheduled for 2023 but has been pushed back a year following additional ground testing of the lander. In response to this, an additional $67.8 million has been added to Astrobotic’s CLPS contract to accommodate the delay and ensure the success of this groundbreaking mission.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

