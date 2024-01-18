NASA's STTR Program Awards 21 Small Businesses to Foster Innovation

On Thursday, NASA, via its Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, announced Phase II awards to 21 small businesses. These awards, offering up to $850,000 each, are intended to support the development, demonstration, and delivery of innovative technologies over a 24-month period. The STTR program, distinct from the similar Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, necessitates collaboration between each small business and a research institution, such as a university or a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC).

Advertisment

Creating Equitable Opportunities

One-third of the partnering institutions in this round of awards are Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), reflecting NASA's commitment to creating equitable opportunities and removing barriers for underrepresented audiences. This initiative is a part of NASA's broader Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and contributes to potential applications both within NASA missions and in commercial markets.

Award Recipients and their Innovations

Advertisment

Among the awardees, SSS Optical Technologies, LLC, in partnership with Oakwood University, aims to develop a protective coating for solar cells that absorbs damaging UV radiation and converts it into energy. This innovative technology has the potential to enhance the efficiency of solar cells, a critical component of many space missions.

Another recipient, Air Company Holdings, is collaborating with New York University to create a carbon dioxide hydrogenation technology that could serve as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the rocket fuel industry, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for future space missions.

These awards not only fund the development of innovative technologies but also foster collaboration between small businesses and research institutions, accelerating the commercialization of these technologies and contributing to NASA's mission and beyond.