en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s RDRE Test Paves Way for Efficient Space Travel

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
NASA’s RDRE Test Paves Way for Efficient Space Travel

In a significant stride for space exploration technology, NASA has successfully tested the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. The RDRE produced a thrust of 25,810 newtons (5,800 pounds) for 251 seconds, surpassing the previous record of nearly a minute at 17,800 newtons. This leap in performance marks a pivotal advancement since the initiation of lab-based testing for the engine in 2020.

A New Era of Space Propulsion

The RDRE introduces a unique propulsion principle, employing a ring-shaped channel for the continuous detonation of a fuel-oxygen mixture. This mechanism offers a more efficient mode of propulsion, consuming less fuel than traditional rocket engines. Such efficiency could dramatically decrease the cost and intricacy of space travel, thereby facilitating missions to farther territories, such as Mars.

Incorporating 3D Printing Technology

The design of the RDRE integrates 3D printing technology, enabling the production of parts capable of enduring extreme conditions. This incorporation represents a dynamic marriage of innovative technology and spacecraft engineering.

Scaling for the Future

Presently, NASA engineers are investigating how to scale the RDRE for different thrust levels, engine types, and mission classes. The agency’s goal is to propel humans to Mars in the 2030s. The RDRE is deemed a critical element in surmounting the efficient space propulsion challenge, aligning well with NASA’s Moon to Mars vision. In the quest to conquer the final frontier, the RDRE might just be the game-changer.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
A groundbreaking study by Japanese researchers from Rohto Pharmaceutical and Saga University has shed new light on the role of alkylated hyaluronic acid in promoting normal skin formation, particularly under dry conditions that can compromise the skin’s barrier function. The findings of this research have significant implications for the skincare industry, potentially paving the way
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
Reddit Unravels Oregon Beach Plastic Mystery: A Deeper Look into Aquaculture's Plastic Problem
18 mins ago
Reddit Unravels Oregon Beach Plastic Mystery: A Deeper Look into Aquaculture's Plastic Problem
Gozen Appoints Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as CPO to Lead LunaForm Development
21 mins ago
Gozen Appoints Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as CPO to Lead LunaForm Development
NASA's New Lunar Mission: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon's Ina Patch
10 mins ago
NASA's New Lunar Mission: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon's Ina Patch
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
10 mins ago
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
18 mins ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
13 seconds
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
15 seconds
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
1 min
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
2 mins
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
2 mins
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
2 mins
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
2 mins
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
2 mins
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app