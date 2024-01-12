en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Peregrine Mission One: Overcoming Hurdles in Space

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
NASA’s Peregrine Mission One: Overcoming Hurdles in Space

In an upcoming media teleconference, NASA will join hands with Astrobotic to share the latest developments regarding the Peregrine Mission One. This event, slated for 12 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 18, will be live-streamed via NASA’s website as an audio-only broadcast. The Peregrine Mission One, despite encountering a propulsion issue after its successful launch on Jan. 8, continues its operations and data collection efforts in space.

The Unforeseen Hurdle

The Peregrine lander, a part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Provider Services (CLPS) initiative, was designed to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. However, a setback in the form of a propulsion issue has hindered this goal. This problem arose following the lander’s triumphant launch earlier this month, preventing the spacecraft from landing as planned.

Persistence Amid Challenge

Despite the drawback, the lander continues to function and collect data, proving its resilience. Five NASA science instruments onboard the spacecraft are currently operational, receiving power, and conducting scientific observations. The successful operation of these instruments amidst such challenging circumstances is a testament to the dedication of the mission team.

The Silver Lining

While the propulsion system failure has marred the mission’s original intent of a soft lunar landing, it has not deterred the mission team’s spirit. The Peregrine lander continues to conduct extended scientific research in cislunar space, gathering crucial data that could inform future lunar missions. This unexpected opportunity to collect science data and further characterize the performance of the science instruments is a significant achievement in itself.

Embracing the Future

The upcoming teleconference will provide an opportunity for media and the public to learn more about the Peregrine Mission One’s current status and future trajectory. Interested media entities are urged to RSVP with Astrobotic at least two hours before the event.

Science & Technology United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

