Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe’s Historic Venture: A Close Encounter with the Sun

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST


In an audacious endeavour of space exploration, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to make a historic approach to the sun by the end of December 2024. The probe is expected to come within just over 6 million kilometers of the star, setting a new record in human-made object proximity to the sun. This venture will make the probe the fastest human-made object ever, with anticipated speeds of 700,000 km/h. Such an accomplishment not only underlines our technological advancements but also our relentless quest to understand the universe.

Into the Sun’s Corona

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe involves multiple passes through the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. This region of the sun is a cauldron of extreme heat, significantly hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperatures reaching up to a million degrees Celsius. Equipped with a robust heat shield and sophisticated instruments, the probe is prepared to withstand these extreme conditions and measure charged particles, magnetic fluctuations, and even capture images and sounds of this fiery celestial body.

Decoding Solar Activities

The main objective of this mission is to enhance our understanding of solar activity. In 2020, the probe offered the first audio recordings of solar winds – a continuous stream of high-energy particles emitted by the sun. These investigations into solar winds, flares, and storms are crucial, as they can affect Earth’s magnetic field, disrupt communication systems, and even pose risks to astronauts. The data collected in this mission could potentially lead to the development of a space weather service for forecasting such solar events.

Last Close Encounter

The probe’s upcoming close encounter with the sun in 2024 represents its best opportunity for gathering insights on key solar processes. However, this will also be its last. After December 2024, the probe’s orbit will no longer permit close approaches to the sun. While this marks the end of a significant chapter in space exploration, the data and insights gained from this mission will continue to illuminate our understanding of the sun and its effects on our planetary home.

Science & Technology United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

