en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: Set to Make History With Closest Approach to the Sun

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: Set to Make History With Closest Approach to the Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a ground-breaking venture launched in 2024, is slated to make a historic ‘landing’ by coming within 6 million kilometers of the sun by the end of 2024. This daring mission will see the probe reach a staggering speed of approximately 700,000 km/h, thus earning it the title of the fastest human-made object ever.

Unveiling the Mysteries of the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe is on a mission to unravel the enigma of the solar corona, an outer atmosphere of the sun that is paradoxically 300 times hotter than the sun’s surface. The corona, in stark contrast to the 6,000 degrees Celsius of the sun’s surface, reaches searing temperatures above a million degrees Celsius. The probe’s trajectory, which cleverly exploits Venus’s gravity to slingshot itself closer to the sun, is designed to glean a better understanding of this temperature anomaly.

A Step Forward in Space Weather Forecasting

The mission stands to significantly enhance our understanding of solar wind, solar flares, and storms, phenomena that can impact Earth’s magnetic field and pose substantial risks to communication systems and astronaut safety. The data collected by the Parker Solar Probe could potentially serve as an early warning system for space weather events, thus providing a crucial safeguard for our increasingly technology-dependent society.

The Probe’s Final Close Pass

The end-of-year mission will mark the probe’s last close pass as its orbit will then prevent further maneuvers using Venus. Despite this, the encounters the probe has had with the corona so far have already yielded remarkable results, including the first sound clips of solar wind recorded in 2020. As we await the outcomes of this historic mission, the scientific community and the world at large remain intrigued and hopeful about the new insights it may bring about the sun and its profound influence on our lives.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ISRO Launches XPoSat Satellite: A Leap in Cosmic Exploration

By Rafia Tasleem

Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Research Offers New Understanding of Quark Gluon Plasma

By BNN Correspondents

Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

By BNN Correspondents

Astronomers Discover Youngest Methane Dwarfs and a New Method for Iden ...
@Science & Technology · 19 mins
Astronomers Discover Youngest Methane Dwarfs and a New Method for Iden ...
heart comment 0
Radiocarbon Dating: Tracing Time’s Imprint on the Natural World

By Mazhar Abbas

Radiocarbon Dating: Tracing Time's Imprint on the Natural World
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer

By Israel Ojoko

ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption: A Spectacle of Contrasting Emotions

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: A Spectacle of Contrasting Emotions
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests

By Waqas Arain

Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
24 seconds
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
1 min
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
1 min
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
1 min
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
2 mins
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
3 mins
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
4 mins
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
4 mins
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
4 mins
New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
21 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
59 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
2 hours
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app