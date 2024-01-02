en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: A Historic Journey Towards the Sun

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: A Historic Journey Towards the Sun

On its historic journey towards the sun, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to make groundbreaking advancements in space exploration by the end of 2024. The probe intends to reach a distance of just over 6 million kilometers from the sun, closer than any previous spacecraft, and traverse the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, where temperatures paradoxically soar over a million degrees Celsius.

Braving Extreme Conditions

Withstanding temperatures around 1,400 degrees Celsius and high-energy particle-laden solar winds, the Parker probe’s journey involves rapid, close passes at the sun. Its robust carbon composite heat shield safeguards its instruments that measure charged particles, magnetic fluctuations, and even capture images and sounds. In fact, in 2020, the probe provided the first-ever sound clips of the solar wind.

Unraveling Solar Mysteries

The primary objective of the mission is to enhance our understanding of solar phenomena and the corona’s high temperatures. It also lays the groundwork for a space weather service that could forecast solar events like flares and storms, which have the potential to disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, communications, and pose risks to astronauts. The probe’s final approach at the end of the year will offer the best opportunity for acquiring deeper insights into these key solar processes.

End of a Historic Journey

However, after December 2024, Parker’s trajectory will no longer be aided by Venus’ gravity, and it will not be able to get any closer to the sun. Nonetheless, the data it would have collected by then will help scientists understand the solar wind and potentially pave the way for a space weather service capable of forecasting and tracking solar storms.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

