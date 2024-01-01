en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: A Historic Journey to the Sun’s Corona

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a groundbreaking mission launched in 2018, is set for a historic journey that will bring it closer to the sun than any spacecraft before. The mission aims to unveil the mysteries of the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, a region that is puzzlingly 300 times hotter than the sun’s surface. The exploration will reach its zenith by the end of 2024, with the probe coming within just over 6 million kilometers of the sun, achieving unprecedented speeds of approximately 700,000 km/h, facilitated by a gravity assist from Venus.

Braving Extreme Conditions for Groundbreaking Discoveries

Withstanding the scorching heat necessitates a thick carbon composite heat shield, safeguarding the sophisticated instruments onboard. The primary objective is to study the sun’s corona, gain insights into the solar winds and high-energy particles that originate from this region. The probe’s instruments are equipped to measure charged particles, monitor magnetic fluctuations, and capture images and sounds of the sun.

The Significance of the Mission

Dr. Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University equated the significance of this mission to the moon landing of 1969. The Parker Solar Probe’s approach to studying the corona could revolutionize our understanding of solar processes. The data gathered from the mission hold the potential to advance our ability to forecast space weather events, including solar flares and storms that can disrupt Earth’s magnetic field and pose health risks to astronauts.

The Final Approach

The end-of-year journey in 2024 will be the most crucial for gaining insights into solar processes. However, this voyage will also mark the probe’s final close approach as subsequent orbits will not permit the probe to use Venus for gravity assists. This mission represents a significant leap in our exploration and understanding of the sun, a journey that blends the rigors of science with the sheer human will to know the unknown.

Science & Technology United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

