Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: A Historic Journey to the Sun

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
NASA's Parker Solar Probe: A Historic Journey to the Sun

As we step into 2024, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to re-define the boundaries of space exploration. Launched in 2018, Parker is on an unprecedented journey to closely study the Sun. By late December, it is expected to approach the Sun at a record distance of just over 6 million kilometers, entering the Sun’s outer atmosphere or corona. This mission will not only mark the closest a spacecraft has ever come to the Sun but will also make Parker the fastest man-made object ever with anticipated speeds of approximately 700,000 km/h.

Gravitational Dance with Venus

The probe’s velocity is no random feat: it is aided by gravitational maneuvers around Venus. Seventeen flybys have already taken place, and three crucial ones are planned for 2024. These will allow Parker to observe high-speed solar wind in the corona, accelerating it to unprecedented speeds and bringing it closer to the Sun than ever before.

Withstanding the Scorching Sun

Equipped with a thick carbon composite heat shield, Parker is designed to endure extreme conditions. It will face temperatures around 1,400 degrees Celsius and high-energy solar winds. To withstand such intense heat and radiation, the probe relies on its heat shield during its dives into the corona. Its sophisticated instruments are designed to capture detailed data on solar particles and magnetic fields.

Probing Solar Mysteries

The primary goal of Parker’s mission is to unravel the mysteries surrounding the Sun’s corona. It aims to understand why the corona is significantly hotter than the Sun’s surface and investigate the origins of solar wind, solar flares, and storms. These solar events affect Earth’s magnetic field and pose potential risks to communications and astronaut safety.

The insights from Parker could lead to the development of a space weather service capable of forecasting such solar events. The end-of-year voyage in 2024 will mark the probe’s best chance to acquire a greater understanding of these key solar processes before its orbit changes.

After its final close approach at the end of 2024, Parker’s orbit will no longer permit close passes by Venus, essential for reaching the desired proximity to the Sun. However, the data it will have collected by then could pave the way for significant advances in our exploration and understanding of the Sun and its corona.

Wojciech Zylm

