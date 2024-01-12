en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Team Overcomes Obstacle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu’s Remaining Samples

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
After three tenacious months of problem-solving, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team has overcome a significant hurdle that had barred access to additional asteroid Bennu sample material. The team successfully removed two obstinate fasteners, a part of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head hardware, which had collected and transported precious rocks and dust from Bennu’s surface back to Earth over a distance of 200 million miles.

Overcoming the Obstacle

Discovered in October 2024, the unprecedented challenge emerged when two out of 35 fasteners proved impenetrable by the existing tools inside the OSIRIS-REx glovebox. In a display of innovative thinking and unwavering dedication, the team designed and fabricated two new multi-part tools. Made from a specific grade of surgical, non-magnetic stainless steel, the hardest metal approved for the pristine curation gloveboxes, the tools were key to the successful removal of the fasteners.

Unlocking the Remaining Sample

With the fasteners removed, the team can now proceed with disassembling the TAGSAM head to reveal and document the remaining sample material, a treasure trove for understanding our solar system’s creation. The curation team, led by Eileen Stansbery, division chief for ARES at Johnson, and OSIRIS-REx curator Dr. Nicole Lunning, has shown exemplary resilience in overcoming this obstacle.

Surpassing the Goal

Even before this breakthrough, the team had already secured 70.3 grams of material, comfortably exceeding NASA’s goal of 60 grams. The collected samples have been stored cautiously, some hermetically sealed for long-term preservation at ambient temperature, and others at a chilly -112 Fahrenheit. A catalog of the OSIRIS-REx samples is set to be released to the global scientific community later this spring, making these precious samples available for research worldwide.

As the OSIRIS-REx team continues to unravel the secrets of asteroid Bennu, this achievement underscores the power of human ingenuity and the spirit of exploration, propelling our understanding of the universe forward.

Science & Technology United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

    © 2023 BNN
