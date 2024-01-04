en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s New Lunar Mission: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon’s Ina Patch

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
NASA’s New Lunar Mission: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon’s Ina Patch

In a remarkable convergence of academic and space exploration expertise, Amy Fagan, an associate professor at Western Carolina University, is leveraging her profound knowledge of geology to contribute to a pioneering lunar mission by NASA. The mission is centered around the DIMPLE instrument suite—an acronym for Dating an Irregular Mare Patch with a Lunar Explorer—which is set to investigate the enigmatic Ina Irregular Mare Patch on the moon.

Moon’s Mysterious Ina Patch

First discovered in 1971 from images obtained by Apollo 15, the Ina patch has perplexed scientists for decades due to its uncertain age and formation theories. Estimates of the patch’s age have varied wildly, ranging from a relatively young 33 million years to a staggering 3 billion years. This wide discrepancy underscores the need for deeper study and precise determination, a task that DIMPLE is designed to undertake.

The $50 Million DIMPLE Suite

Costing an impressive $50 million, the DIMPLE suite is prepared to be mounted on a commercial lunar lander/rover handpicked by NASA. Its core purpose is to perform radioisotope-based dating, enabling scientists to determine the age of the Ina patch without human intervention. Additionally, the suite will analyze the chemistry and characterization of lunar rocks, providing valuable insights into the moon’s geological history.

En Route to the Moon

Scheduled for delivery to the moon in 2027, the findings from the DIMPLE suite are anticipated to significantly enhance our understanding of the moon’s volcanic activity and evolution. This mission is a testament to the growing importance of robotic missions in space exploration, a fact emphasized by Fagan, who has previously worked on several other NASA projects, including the Artemis III moonwalking test mission.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
A private space probe, the Beresheet lunar lander, met a disastrous fate on the Moon’s surface on April 11, 2019, due to a gyroscope malfunction leading to additional software failures. However, the crash does not overshadow the significance of the lander’s payload: a unique disc crafted by the Arch Mission Foundation. This disc, a substantial
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
12 mins ago
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine: Novel Approach to Control Protein Synthesis
14 mins ago
Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine: Novel Approach to Control Protein Synthesis
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
9 mins ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
Reddit Unravels Oregon Beach Plastic Mystery: A Deeper Look into Aquaculture's Plastic Problem
9 mins ago
Reddit Unravels Oregon Beach Plastic Mystery: A Deeper Look into Aquaculture's Plastic Problem
Gozen Appoints Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as CPO to Lead LunaForm Development
11 mins ago
Gozen Appoints Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as CPO to Lead LunaForm Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
20 seconds
Revamp of Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
24 seconds
FC Barcelona Clinches Crucial Victory Against Real Madrid in Euroleague Basketball Clash
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
24 seconds
College Basketball Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Dolphins vs Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
41 seconds
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
51 seconds
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
1 min
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
1 min
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
1 min
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
3 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app