NASA’s New Lunar Mission: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon’s Ina Patch

In a remarkable convergence of academic and space exploration expertise, Amy Fagan, an associate professor at Western Carolina University, is leveraging her profound knowledge of geology to contribute to a pioneering lunar mission by NASA. The mission is centered around the DIMPLE instrument suite—an acronym for Dating an Irregular Mare Patch with a Lunar Explorer—which is set to investigate the enigmatic Ina Irregular Mare Patch on the moon.

Moon’s Mysterious Ina Patch

First discovered in 1971 from images obtained by Apollo 15, the Ina patch has perplexed scientists for decades due to its uncertain age and formation theories. Estimates of the patch’s age have varied wildly, ranging from a relatively young 33 million years to a staggering 3 billion years. This wide discrepancy underscores the need for deeper study and precise determination, a task that DIMPLE is designed to undertake.

The $50 Million DIMPLE Suite

Costing an impressive $50 million, the DIMPLE suite is prepared to be mounted on a commercial lunar lander/rover handpicked by NASA. Its core purpose is to perform radioisotope-based dating, enabling scientists to determine the age of the Ina patch without human intervention. Additionally, the suite will analyze the chemistry and characterization of lunar rocks, providing valuable insights into the moon’s geological history.

En Route to the Moon

Scheduled for delivery to the moon in 2027, the findings from the DIMPLE suite are anticipated to significantly enhance our understanding of the moon’s volcanic activity and evolution. This mission is a testament to the growing importance of robotic missions in space exploration, a fact emphasized by Fagan, who has previously worked on several other NASA projects, including the Artemis III moonwalking test mission.