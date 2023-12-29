en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Mission to Intercept ‘God of Chaos’ Asteroid: A Proactive Step towards Earth’s Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:42 am EST
NASA’s Mission to Intercept ‘God of Chaos’ Asteroid: A Proactive Step towards Earth’s Safety

In a groundbreaking move, NASA has initiated a mission with the objective of intercepting the ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid, a celestial body posing a potential collision threat to Earth. This mission is an integral part of NASA’s ceaseless efforts to scrutinize and mitigate the hazards brought on by near-Earth objects that could unleash catastrophic impacts upon colliding with our planet.

Guardians of the Earth: NASA’s Proactive Approach

By embarking on this mission, NASA underscores the pivotal role of space agencies in shielding Earth from astronomical risks. The plan involves propelling a spacecraft to closely examine the asteroid, gauge its trajectory and physical traits, and potentially take measures to tweak its course if deemed necessary. Even though the chances of a collision are relatively low, the severe repercussions of an asteroid impact necessitate such preventive steps.

Understanding the ‘God of Chaos’

This enterprise reflects a wider comprehension of the need for vigilance and readiness in the face of potential extraterrestrial threats. The ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid, officially known as Apophis, is a near-Earth object with an estimated diameter of about 370 meters. Named after the ancient Egyptian god of chaos and darkness, Apophis has been on NASA’s radar for quite some time due to its proximity to Earth and potential threat.

NASA’s Stellar Year

2023 has been a stellar year for NASA, with a series of significant milestones. These include astronaut Frank Rubio becoming the first American to spend more than a year in space, the delivery of asteroid samples to Earth, the launch of a spacecraft to study a metal-rich asteroid for the first time, and the initiation of numerous initiatives to share climate data. NASA also made considerable strides in the field of sustainable aircraft and continued preparations to send the first Artemis astronauts to the Moon.

Furthermore, NASA worked on technology to extract oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, monitor atmospheric pollution, and revolutionize flight. The Commercial Crew Program launched crews to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and worked on critical development elements for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. With an engagement of more than one million digital resources, NASA shared highlights from the year, encompassing key accomplishments and collaborations that bolster the NASA mission.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

