Science & Technology

NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ Campaign Nears Deadline: Over 2.4 Million Names Destined for Jupiter

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:14 pm EST
The countdown is on for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign, a unique initiative inviting global citizens to inscribe their names on a journey to Jupiter’s moon, Europa. With a deadline of December 31, the campaign has already garnered participation from over 2.4 million people. The names, etched in microscale on microchips using an electron beam, will accompany a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, engraved on a piece of metal affixed to the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

Look to the Stars

The Europa Clipper mission, set to launch in October 2024, promises to take humanity one step closer to understanding the astrobiological potential of worlds beyond our own. The spacecraft will map out Europa’s surface composition, geology, and internal ocean, in a bid to determine if the icy moon harbors conditions suitable for life. After a six-year journey, the spacecraft will swing into Jupiter’s orbit, commencing a series of close flybys of the moon.

A Message in a Bottle

Participants of the ‘Message in a Bottle’ initiative will receive a graphic piece with their name inserted into a virtual bottle. Such a unique souvenir signifies a personal and emotional connection to the exploration of outer space. The names, smaller than 1/1000th the width of a human hair, will be etched onto microchips. These microchips will then be fixed to a metal plate bearing a poem penned for Europa by Ada Limon, the US Poet Laureate.

The Final Countdown

As the deadline fast approaches, the campaign looks to end on a high note. Aspiring space enthusiasts still have time to sign up and join the 2.4 million others in making their mark on this inspiring mission. Visit NASA’s website and fill out a brief signup form to participate. As the Europa Clipper readies for its 2024 launch, the public’s interest in space exploration remains stronger than ever.

Science & Technology United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

