NASA’s Lunar Mission and the ‘Mega-Election Year’ 2024: Reflecting on Predictions from a Century Ago

In a pioneering venture, NASA intends to send a crewed mission to orbit the moon in November, marking the first human journey of this nature since 1972. The 10-day mission, titled Artemis II, will encompass four astronauts and will perform a lunar circumnavigation before returning to Earth. This endeavour is a precursor to the Artemis III mission, which aspires to land humans on the moon, a feat not achieved since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Preparing for the Moon

Preparation for this ambitious mission is in full swing. NASA astronauts have trialed a new elevator system, designed to transport the crew from the Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit to the lunar surface, providing a habitat during their moon stay. The elevator will then facilitate their return from the lunar surface back to Orion. The Artemis III mission crew will operate this elevator during their projected week-long moon stay. This mission is part of NASA’s goal of landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, exploring more of the lunar surface than ever before.

A Busy Year for NASA

The year 2024 promises to be a busy one for NASA. In addition to the Artemis missions, NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. The spacecraft, which will carry a poem by US poet laureate Ada Limón, will make nearly 50 flybys of Europa to study its ice-covered surface and the potential for life in its subsurface ocean. Further, NASA has planned up to four unmanned spacecraft for moon landings under its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

A Mega Election Year

In global political news, the year 2024 is set to be a ‘mega-election year.’ An estimated 4.2 billion people, representing over half of the world’s population, are expected to vote in elections across more than 70 countries. This massive exercise in democracy is a significant event in global governance, as nations worldwide shape their futures through the ballot box.

1924 Predictions about 2024

An intriguing piece by Mark J. Price in the Akron Beacon Journal highlights predictions made in 1924 about the year 2024. Filmmaker D. W. Griffith envisioned cinema playing a pivotal role in achieving world peace by fostering the ‘brotherhood of man.’ However, his film ‘Birth of a Nation’ drew controversy for glorifying the Ku Klux Klan. On the other hand, Professor Leo H. Baekeland, then president of the American Chemical Society, predicted a more grim future, suggesting that weapons technology advancements could result in unprecedented city and civilian devastation. British scientist Archibald M. Low, in a more accurate prediction, foresaw the evolution of ‘wireless’ technology into our modern-day internet and remote work capabilities.