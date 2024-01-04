en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

NASA’s Lunar Mission and the ‘Mega-Election Year’ 2024: Reflecting on Predictions from a Century Ago

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
NASA’s Lunar Mission and the ‘Mega-Election Year’ 2024: Reflecting on Predictions from a Century Ago

In a pioneering venture, NASA intends to send a crewed mission to orbit the moon in November, marking the first human journey of this nature since 1972. The 10-day mission, titled Artemis II, will encompass four astronauts and will perform a lunar circumnavigation before returning to Earth. This endeavour is a precursor to the Artemis III mission, which aspires to land humans on the moon, a feat not achieved since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Preparing for the Moon

Preparation for this ambitious mission is in full swing. NASA astronauts have trialed a new elevator system, designed to transport the crew from the Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit to the lunar surface, providing a habitat during their moon stay. The elevator will then facilitate their return from the lunar surface back to Orion. The Artemis III mission crew will operate this elevator during their projected week-long moon stay. This mission is part of NASA’s goal of landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, exploring more of the lunar surface than ever before.

A Busy Year for NASA

The year 2024 promises to be a busy one for NASA. In addition to the Artemis missions, NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. The spacecraft, which will carry a poem by US poet laureate Ada Limón, will make nearly 50 flybys of Europa to study its ice-covered surface and the potential for life in its subsurface ocean. Further, NASA has planned up to four unmanned spacecraft for moon landings under its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

A Mega Election Year

In global political news, the year 2024 is set to be a ‘mega-election year.’ An estimated 4.2 billion people, representing over half of the world’s population, are expected to vote in elections across more than 70 countries. This massive exercise in democracy is a significant event in global governance, as nations worldwide shape their futures through the ballot box.

1924 Predictions about 2024

An intriguing piece by Mark J. Price in the Akron Beacon Journal highlights predictions made in 1924 about the year 2024. Filmmaker D. W. Griffith envisioned cinema playing a pivotal role in achieving world peace by fostering the ‘brotherhood of man.’ However, his film ‘Birth of a Nation’ drew controversy for glorifying the Ku Klux Klan. On the other hand, Professor Leo H. Baekeland, then president of the American Chemical Society, predicted a more grim future, suggesting that weapons technology advancements could result in unprecedented city and civilian devastation. British scientist Archibald M. Low, in a more accurate prediction, foresaw the evolution of ‘wireless’ technology into our modern-day internet and remote work capabilities.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
In a striking development, ‘Love Is Blind’ contestant Renee Poche has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show’s production company, alleging violations of labor and civic codes and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Poche’s experience raises critical questions about the duty of care that production companies owe to reality show participants, and the potential
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
Bluegrass Legends Honored at the Great 48 Event
46 seconds ago
Bluegrass Legends Honored at the Great 48 Event
Veteran Chief Meteorologist Joe Calhoun Announces Retirement from WGAL 8
53 seconds ago
Veteran Chief Meteorologist Joe Calhoun Announces Retirement from WGAL 8
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
26 seconds ago
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
US Embassy's New Year's Greeting Sparks Controversy in Russia
28 seconds ago
US Embassy's New Year's Greeting Sparks Controversy in Russia
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
45 seconds ago
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
30 seconds
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
40 seconds
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
46 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
2 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
5 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
5 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
5 mins
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
5 mins
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app