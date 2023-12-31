NASA’s Europa Clipper to Carry Over 2.4 Million Names in Spacebound Poetic Tribute

NASA has closed the call for names for a message to be included with the future Europa Clipper mission, a unique fusion of science and art. With the goal of studying Jupiter’s moon Europa, this mission will send a “message in a bottle” from Earth that contains more than 2.4 million names. These names—which were sent in by enthusiastic Earthlings—will be read aloud next to a poem written by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, which will be inscribed in her distinctive handwriting on a metal plate attached to the spacecraft.

A Poetic Voyage To The Stars

The idea of sending a poetic tribute into the depths of space has captured the imagination of more than 2.4 million participants. Their names will be meticulously stenciled onto microchips using an electron beam, a testament to the human spirit and its unquenchable thirst for exploration. This initiative is a poignant reminder that space exploration is not just the realm of scientists and astronauts, but a collective human endeavor.

Probing Europa’s Icy Mysteries

Scheduled for launch in October 2024, the Europa Clipper mission will investigate Europa’s potential for life through close flybys. This moon of Jupiter, with its icy surface and potential for a subsurface ocean, has long intrigued scientists and astronomers alike.