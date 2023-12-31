en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s Europa Clipper to Carry Over 2.4 Million Names in Spacebound Poetic Tribute

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:18 am EST
NASA’s Europa Clipper to Carry Over 2.4 Million Names in Spacebound Poetic Tribute

NASA has closed the call for names for a message to be included with the future Europa Clipper mission, a unique fusion of science and art. With the goal of studying Jupiter’s moon Europa, this mission will send a “message in a bottle” from Earth that contains more than 2.4 million names. These names—which were sent in by enthusiastic Earthlings—will be read aloud next to a poem written by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, which will be inscribed in her distinctive handwriting on a metal plate attached to the spacecraft.

A Poetic Voyage To The Stars

The idea of sending a poetic tribute into the depths of space has captured the imagination of more than 2.4 million participants. Their names will be meticulously stenciled onto microchips using an electron beam, a testament to the human spirit and its unquenchable thirst for exploration. This initiative is a poignant reminder that space exploration is not just the realm of scientists and astronauts, but a collective human endeavor.

Probing Europa’s Icy Mysteries

Scheduled for launch in October 2024, the Europa Clipper mission will investigate Europa’s potential for life through close flybys. This moon of Jupiter, with its icy surface and potential for a subsurface ocean, has long intrigued scientists and astronomers alike.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed

By Ebenezer Mensah

Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored

By Ebenezer Mensah

RR Lyrae Stars: Young and Metal-Rich, Contrary to Traditional Beliefs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived ...
@Health · 43 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived ...
heart comment 0
The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences

By BNN Correspondents

The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Concludes ‘Message in a Bottle’ Campaign with Over 2.4 Million Participants

By Bijay Laxmi

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Concludes 'Message in a Bottle' Campaign with Over 2.4 Million Participants
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol’s Role in Colon Cancer Risk

By Shivani Chauhan

Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
56 seconds
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
2 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
2 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
3 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
3 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
3 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
6 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
6 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
11 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
24 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
32 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
43 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app