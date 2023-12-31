NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Concludes ‘Message in a Bottle’ Campaign with Over 2.4 Million Participants

As the year 2023 wound down, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, primed for an October 2024 launch, concluded its ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign. Over 2.4 million participants from around the globe seized the opportunity to send their names to space, etched onto microchips in minuscule text and secured aboard the spacecraft. The ambitious mission, which will probe the potential for microbial life beneath Europa’s icy crust, has captured the attention of the public and scientific community alike.

NASA’s Cosmic Message in a Bottle

Participants in NASA’s campaign had their names etched onto dime-sized silicon microchips. These chips will journey with the Europa Clipper spacecraft, destined to traverse 2.9 billion kilometers before reaching Jupiter’s Moon, Europa, in 2030. The spacecraft, the largest NASA has ever assembled for a planetary mission, is equipped with nine cutting-edge instruments. These tools will enable detailed flybys of Europa, unveiling the moon’s internal ocean, surface composition, and geology.

A Journey to Europa: A Potential Cradle of Life

The Europa Clipper’s mission is an astrobiological exploration, a quest for potentially habitable worlds beyond Earth. Scientists are particularly interested in vents that might spray water and gases into outer space, a phenomenon that could indicate underlying conditions suitable for life. Along with the names of millions of Earth’s inhabitants, the spacecraft will also carry a poem penned by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, adding a touch of humanity to this scientific expedition.

