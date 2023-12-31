en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Concludes ‘Message in a Bottle’ Campaign with Over 2.4 Million Participants

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:10 am EST
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Concludes ‘Message in a Bottle’ Campaign with Over 2.4 Million Participants

As the year 2023 wound down, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, primed for an October 2024 launch, concluded its ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign. Over 2.4 million participants from around the globe seized the opportunity to send their names to space, etched onto microchips in minuscule text and secured aboard the spacecraft. The ambitious mission, which will probe the potential for microbial life beneath Europa’s icy crust, has captured the attention of the public and scientific community alike.

NASA’s Cosmic Message in a Bottle

Participants in NASA’s campaign had their names etched onto dime-sized silicon microchips. These chips will journey with the Europa Clipper spacecraft, destined to traverse 2.9 billion kilometers before reaching Jupiter’s Moon, Europa, in 2030. The spacecraft, the largest NASA has ever assembled for a planetary mission, is equipped with nine cutting-edge instruments. These tools will enable detailed flybys of Europa, unveiling the moon’s internal ocean, surface composition, and geology.

A Journey to Europa: A Potential Cradle of Life

The Europa Clipper’s mission is an astrobiological exploration, a quest for potentially habitable worlds beyond Earth. Scientists are particularly interested in vents that might spray water and gases into outer space, a phenomenon that could indicate underlying conditions suitable for life. Along with the names of millions of Earth’s inhabitants, the spacecraft will also carry a poem penned by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, adding a touch of humanity to this scientific expedition.

Meanwhile, in Finance and Tech

As NASA reaches for the stars, on Earth, several asset management firms, including BlackRock, VanEck, and Fidelity, are seeking regulatory approval to launch ETFs tied to the spot price of bitcoin. They have updated their filings with the SEC and now await a decision. In the tech arena, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has transformed the landscape, while Apple’s switch to USB-C has caused widespread confusion. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Vizio’s settlement of a lawsuit over misleading TV refresh rates were also major stories of the year. NASA also announced the relaunch of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, set to study the Apophis asteroid, which is expected to approach Earth in 2029. Elon Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter) lost a legal challenge against a California law mandating disclosure of content moderation practices, a setback amid increasing concerns over misinformation and sensitive content on the platform.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored

By Ebenezer Mensah

RR Lyrae Stars: Young and Metal-Rich, Contrary to Traditional Beliefs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes

By Mazhar Abbas

The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experienc ...
@Business · 19 mins
The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experienc ...
heart comment 0
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol’s Role in Colon Cancer Risk

By Shivani Chauhan

Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation

By Mazhar Abbas

Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
2 mins
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
2 mins
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
3 mins
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
3 mins
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
3 mins
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
3 mins
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight Against Corruption
3 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight Against Corruption
CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought
4 mins
CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought
UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages
4 mins
UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
14 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app