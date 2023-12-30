en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars’ Boundaries

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 6:13 pm EST
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars’ Boundaries

On the cusp of a new era in space exploration, NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission is not just a scientific expedition but also a public engagement endeavor. It plans to launch in October 2024, bound for Europa, one of Jupiter’s largest moons. The mission is unique in that it has invited the global public to participate by submitting their names, which will be etched onto microchips and then affixed to the spacecraft.

Europa Clipper: A Voyage to Jupiter’s Moon

The mission’s focus is Europa, an icy moon that hosts a subsurface saltwater ocean. This ocean, hidden beneath the moon’s icy crust, intrigues scientists due to its potential to harbor microbial life. The spacecraft will perform nearly 50 flybys of Europa, surveying almost the entirety of the moon. The mission is part of the Origins, World, and Life (OWL) decadal report, prioritizing icy moons and dwarf planets in our solar system that could host liquid environments habitable for life.

A Poem for Europa

Alongside the names of over 2.4 million participants, a poem by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon will be engraved on a metal plate. This inclusion of a poem is a symbolic gesture, illustrating the convergence of science, exploration, and the arts. NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign closes after December 31, marking the end of the opportunity for people to have their names travel to the outer reaches of our solar system.

Space Exploration Highlights of 2023

While the Europa Clipper mission holds the spotlight, 2023 has been a year of significant milestones in space exploration. NASA redirected a spacecraft originally sent to asteroid Bennu to study another asteroid, Apophis, which will make a close approach to Earth in 2029. On the other side of the globe, India’s space agency ISRO had a successful year with several missions, including Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. In addition, the U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane was launched on its seventh mission using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, facilitating its reach to higher orbits.

Science & Technology United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

