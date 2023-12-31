en English
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: 2.4 Million Names to Touch Alien Shore

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: 2.4 Million Names to Touch Alien Shore

Over 2.4 million people have etched their names onto microchips affixed to a metal plate with a poem by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. The plate is a part of NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, an ambitious project set to launch in October 2024. The mission aims to explore one of Jupiter’s largest moons, Europa, which is believed to harbor a subsurface ocean conducive to microbial life.

Exploring the Icy Realm of Europa

The Europa Clipper spacecraft, the largest ever built by NASA for a planetary mission, weighs approximately 3241 kg without propellant. It comes armed with nine sophisticated instruments, ready to study Europa’s icy surface and potential for life. The spacecraft voyages cover 2.9 billion kilometers, carrying not just scientific instruments but also the hopes and dreams of thousands who have participated in NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign.

A Poem for Europa

The campaign, which concluded recently, invited people to submit their names to be etched onto silicon microchips on the spacecraft. More than 2.4 million submissions were received. The signatures accompany a poem written for Europa by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, engraved in Limón’s handwriting on the metal plate attached to the spacecraft. The poem and the names serve as a symbolic connection between Earth and the distant moon.

Life Beyond Earth?

The Europa Clipper mission is a monumental step in our quest to find life beyond Earth. The spacecraft is scheduled to reach Europa in 2030, and through a series of close flybys, it will investigate Europa’s potential habitability. The discovery of a vast ocean hidden beneath Europa’s icy crust has fueled speculations about the moon’s potential to support life, making it a prime target for interplanetary exploration.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

