NASA's Endeavour Orbiter Soars Again: Installed in Vertical Launch-Ready Exhibit

For the first time since its retirement, NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour has been installed in a vertical 'ready for launch' position at the California Science Center. This historic positioning marks the initial occasion such a complex stacking process has been executed outside a NASA facility. The Endeavour, completing its final mission in 2011, was previously displayed horizontally at the center.

Go For Stack: An Intricate Process

The 'Go for Stack' process, initiated in July 2023, involved the careful installation of the rocket's aft skirts and the precise stacking of the two solid rocket boosters, followed by the positioning of External Tank ET-94. The process was technically demanding, requiring a 450-foot crane to lift the 122-foot-long orbiter.

Endeavour: The Crown Jewel of the Air and Space Center

The retired shuttle will serve as the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. The ongoing construction will continue for the next 18 months, during which a steel plate shell will be erected over Endeavour to shield it from construction debris. The display, standing 20 stories tall, will sit atop an 1,800-ton concrete slab fortified by base isolators to safeguard it from earthquakes.

More Than Just a Display: A Glimpse Into Space History

The Endeavour, along with about 100 additional spacecraft exhibits, will be housed in the newly constructed center. The facility, spanning 200,000-square-feet, will feature three multi-level galleries themed for air, space, and shuttle, providing a comprehensive overview of space exploration history. It will also host an events and exhibit center for large-scale rotating exhibitions.