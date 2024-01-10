en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Curiosity Rover: A New Chapter in Mars Exploration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
NASA's Curiosity Rover: A New Chapter in Mars Exploration

The progressive exploration of Mars continues with NASA’s Curiosity rover gearing up for a new set of scientific observations and data collection activities. A variety of Martian geological features are set to be observed by the rover, utilizing its variety of cutting-edge instruments, including the ChemCam, Mastcam, and the Remote Micro-Imager (RMI).

Setting the Sight on Martian Geology

The rover’s attention will be directed towards fascinating geological features such as ‘Chagoopa’, a fractured bedrock with unique polygonal textures, and ‘Painted Lady’. It will also inspect ‘Saddlerock Lake’, which presents a truncation surface potentially shaped by wind erosion, known as ventifact, and ‘Rock Creek’, yet another intriguing fractured rock formation.

Using Advanced Tools for Detailed Observations

Alongside ChemCam and Mastcam, the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) will be employed to capture close-up images of ‘Chagoopa’ from varying distances. Post these morning observations, the rover will perform a precise maneuver of approximately 16 meters to further investigate polygonally fractured materials. The Mars Descent Imager (MARDI) will document these fractures by recording a video.

Upon completion of the drive, post-drive imaging will be executed. This will not only aid in planning future activities but also document the challenges and intricacies of the Martian terrain. As twilight descends, a single image will be taken to conclude the first sol’s extensive activities.

Continuing the Exploration on Second Sol

The second sol will witness the rover carrying out a passive observation with the Dynamic Albedo of Neutrons (DAN). This will be accompanied by an untargeted science block and additional observations by ChemCam and Navcam, including the capturing of a dust devil movie. The contact science observations will be targeted towards analyzing dark-toned bedrock to determine the feasibility of a new drilling operation in the area.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

