Science & Technology

NASA’s Cryogenic Challenge: Managing Sub-Zero Fluids for Sustainable Space Travel

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
NASA’s Cryogenic Challenge: Managing Sub-Zero Fluids for Sustainable Space Travel

In an ambitious endeavor, NASA is tackling the significant challenges of establishing sustainable operations on the moon and Mars. Central to these challenges is the management of cryogenic fluids – a crucial component for spacecraft propulsion and life support systems. Cryogenic fluids include substances like liquid hydrogen, methane, and oxygen, which need to be meticulously maintained within a temperature range of -238 F to absolute zero.

Challenges in Cryogenic Fluid Management

Managing these fluids in the peculiar environment of space is a complex task. Factors such as heat from the sun and spacecraft exhaust, coupled with the low-gravity environment, can cause these fluids to evaporate or ‘slosh’ within storage tanks. To address these issues, NASA’s Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) portfolio is taking the lead, developing advanced technologies to reduce boil-off, improve gauging of fluid quantities, and enhance fluid transfer techniques for propulsion, landers, and in situ resource utilization (ISRU).

Partnerships and Innovations

As part of their strategic approach, the CFM team has initiated 24 development activities and has forged partnerships with the American industry on Tipping Point contracts to demonstrate these technologies in space. Among the key innovations are the Radio Frequency Mass Gauges (RFMG) designed for accurate fluid measurement in low gravity, and the development of cryocoolers to control boil-off.

Future of Deep Space Exploration

Additionally, NASA is diligently working on a liquefaction system to convert gaseous oxygen to liquid on either the moon or Mars for refueling purposes. This innovation is one of the critical steps towards the success of NASA’s Artemis missions and the future of deep space exploration. As the space agency continues to navigate these challenges, the implications of their work extend far beyond immediate technological advancements, potentially reshaping our understanding of sustainable deep space travel.

Science & Technology United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

