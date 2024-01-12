en English
China

NASA’s Artemis Program: Delays and Risks Highlighted

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
The United States’ dream of returning to the moon has suffered significant setbacks, underscoring the perils of NASA’s strategy to rely on private partnerships for its ambitious Artemis moon program. The program, which once aimed to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2025, now faces delays, pushing the crewed landing to late 2026.

Technical Hurdles in Artemis Program

The delay in the Artemis program is attributed to an array of technical issues. The Artemis II mission, originally set to return astronauts to lunar orbit, has been delayed by almost a year, with a new target launch date of September 2025. These technical challenges include unexpected char loss from the heat shield and issues with the electrical system used during a crew abort maneuver. The Artemis III mission, earmarked to mark human footprint on the moon, has been pushed to 2026.

Setbacks in Private Sector Partnerships

Another blow to NASA’s lunar exploration efforts was the failure of Astrobotic’s robotic moon lander. The lander, which was carrying seven NASA instruments meant for lunar surface research, encountered a propulsion issue leading to its failure. This incident casts a shadow over NASA’s strategy of forging partnerships with private sector companies for cost-effective lunar exploration.

The Global Lunar Race

While the U.S. lunar exploration program experiences hiccups, other nations are progressing at a steady pace. China, backed by robust government funding, has achieved several firsts in lunar exploration. It plans to dispatch an automated mission to the moon’s far side for sample retrieval this year. On the other hand, India is also increasingly involving the private sector in its space exploration efforts. The recent success of its Chandrayaan 3 lander and the launch of its first private rocket by Skyroot Aerospace in 2022 are testament to this approach.

Despite the setbacks, NASA continues to rely on private companies for its lunar exploration efforts. This includes SpaceX’s Starship HLS lunar landing spacecraft. Moreover, another U.S. moon lander startup, Intuitive Machines, is gearing up for its lunar mission. These developments underline the burgeoning trend of commercial entities stepping into roles traditionally held by government space agencies, despite the inherent risks.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

