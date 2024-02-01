NASA's Artemis Program: An Overambitious Moonshot?

In a critical scrutiny of NASA's high-profile Artemis program, the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP), an independent watchdog established in the aftermath of the 1967 Apollo 1 tragedy, has sounded an alarm. The panel's 2023 annual report flags concerns about the program's ambitious timelines and the significant 'firsts' the Artemis 3 mission hopes to achieve. Among these firsts are the untested Human Landing System (HLS), developed by SpaceX, and the new Extravehicular Activity (EVA) spacesuits, which are crucial to the mission but will not undergo testing during the Artemis 2 flight.

ASAP's Concerns

ASAP's primary worry stems from the cumulative risk associated with a single high-profile mission, such as Artemis 3. The panel advises NASA to spread out the Artemis 3 milestones across multiple missions to better manage risk and the pressure of executing a complex schedule that is partly out of NASA's control.

Expanding the Artemis Mission Classification

The panel suggests that NASA widen the Artemis mission classification to incorporate other significant efforts that contribute to the goal of landing humans on the Moon and establishing a continuous presence there. This approach would distribute risk and enhance the mission's overall safety.

Lunar South Pole: A Risky Proposition?

A NASA-funded study has further compounded these concerns by revealing that the lunar south pole, the target of the Artemis III mission, is prone to moonquakes and landslides. These geological disturbances pose a potential threat to future human settlers and equipment. Despite these findings, NASA has identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar south pole for the Artemis III mission and plans to proceed in 2026.

As per the current plan, while Artemis 2 might be ready to proceed by the delayed target of late 2025, the extensive list of prerequisites for Artemis 3 makes a launch within 12 months of Artemis 2 highly unlikely, according to ASAP.