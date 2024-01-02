en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s 2024 Outlook: A Year of Advanced Space Exploration and Research

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
As we usher in the year 2024, NASA, the premier space agency of the United States, has extended its New Year greetings, brimming with anticipation for its forthcoming ventures in space exploration and research. The quest for knowledge, the drive for innovation, and the commitment to advancing humankind’s understanding of our universe continue to be the guiding principles of NASA’s mission.

Impending Missions: Gearing up for a Galactic Safari

Among the exciting missions slated for this year, the launch of the Europa Clipper stands out. This mission, aimed at exploring Jupiter’s moon Europa, is part of NASA’s Artemis plan. The Artemis II mission, another significant project, is set to send astronauts to orbit the Moon. Other noteworthy missions include the VIPER mission to explore the Moon’s south pole, the Lunar Trailblazer mission to search for water on the Moon, and the Martian Moon eXploration mission to study Mars’ moons Phobos and Deimos.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services: A Leap into the Lunar Landscape

Also, 2024 will witness the debut of two commercial lunar landers under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. This marks the first American missions to land on the Moon in over half a century. Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander and Intuitive Machines’ Nova C lander are poised to launch in January and mid-February, respectively. These landers, carrying a variety of scientific instruments and technology demonstrations, aim to study the lunar surface and its resources, thereby supporting the Artemis program’s objective of landing humans on the Moon later this decade.

International and Commercial Collaborations: The Space Symphony Continues

Firefly Aerospace is planning its first mission with the Blue Ghost lander, augmenting the breadth of lunar research. This year will also see the launch of the Chinese Chang’e 6 mission to the Moon, along with the European Space Agency’s Hera mission to study the aftermath of NASA’s Dart mission on asteroids. The Europa Clipper mission, a highly anticipated initiative, will delve into the mysteries of Jupiter’s moon Europa, while material returning from Mars’ moon, Phobos, is eagerly awaited.

As we stand on the threshold of a new year, these ambitious missions underscore humanity’s perpetual quest for discovery and our insatiable curiosity to explore frontiers beyond our planet. As NASA gears up for another year of groundbreaking research and technological advancement, the world watches in eager anticipation, ready to leap into the future of space exploration.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

