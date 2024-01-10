en English
Science & Technology

NASA Unveils Advanced Spacesuit for Artemis III Mission

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
NASA Unveils Advanced Spacesuit for Artemis III Mission

Recently, NASA has pulled back the curtain on a prototype of their advanced new spacesuit, scheduled to be worn by astronauts in the highly anticipated Artemis III mission. The unveiling of this advanced spacesuit, brimming with modern technologies and significant improvements, is a testament to NASA’s ceaseless drive for innovation and the advancement of space exploration technology.

Unveiling of the Advanced Spacesuit

The new spacesuit, known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), boasts an array of features designed to enhance the safety and performance of astronauts during lunar exploration. The unveiling of the AxEMU marks a significant milestone in the preparations for the Artemis III mission.

Artemis III Mission – A Step Back to the Moon

The Artemis III mission, now rescheduled for September 2026, is an ambitious endeavour that aims to return humans to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era. Notably, the mission ambitiously aims to land the first woman and person of color on the moon, a major step forward in space exploration. The mission’s success relies heavily on the new spacesuits developed in partnership with Axiom Space.

Challenges on the Road to Artemis III

However, the road to Artemis III is not without its challenges. The timeline for the Artemis missions has been pushed back due to technical issues with the Artemis I mission, including concerns about the Orion spacecraft’s heat shield. Furthermore, other key components of the mission, such as SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, also play crucial roles and their readiness is paramount to the mission’s success.



Science & Technology United States Weather
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

