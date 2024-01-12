en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Securing Osiris-Rex Mission’s Continuation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Securing Osiris-Rex Mission’s Continuation

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, a historic endeavor to collect and return samples from the asteroid Bennu, has triumphed over a significant technical challenge. The issue revolved around the mechanism designed to secure the collected asteroid samples for their journey back to Earth. The resolution of this problem propels the mission forward, eliminating the risk of losing the invaluable samples gathered.

Overcoming Technical Hurdles

The problem originated from a glitch with the sample return fastener on Osiris-Rex. This mechanism is crucial for securing the collected asteroid materials, ensuring their safe transport back to our planet. The NASA engineering team worked tirelessly to troubleshoot and resolve the fastener issue, leveraging new tools made of surgical stainless steel.

Triumphant Results

With the fasteners successfully removed, the technicians could finally access the pristine asteroid material. The mission has already surpassed its goal, with 70.3 grams of asteroid material collected. The remaining sample holds significant scientific value, providing unique insights into the early Solar System.

Implications and Future Plans

The successful resolution of the fastener issue paves the way for the next stage of the mission. The full extraction of the remaining space debris inside the capsule is now in progress. This stage is vital for researchers studying the colossal asteroid Bennu. The Osiris-Rex mission, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, is also preparing for its next venture: a rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

As a part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to understand the composition of asteroids and their implications on the early solar system and life origins on Earth, the successful continuation of the Osiris-Rex mission marks a significant achievement. It allows scientists worldwide to access and study the precious asteroid material, opening up a treasure trove of scientific possibilities.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Kumaravel Pichaimani: Three Decades of Dedication to Sunspot Observation
Every dawn, as the first rays of the sun touch the verdant hills of Kodaikanal, a man ascends the steep slope leading to the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO). His name is Kumaravel Pichaimani, a dedicated Technical Officer at KSO, and he has an unusual morning routine. He spends his mornings observing, studying, and manually drawing
Kumaravel Pichaimani: Three Decades of Dedication to Sunspot Observation
Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed: A Groundbreaking Discovery
55 mins ago
Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed: A Groundbreaking Discovery
Scientists Crack the 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: A Breakthrough in Material Engineering
55 mins ago
Scientists Crack the 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: A Breakthrough in Material Engineering
The Gravity of the Situation: Challenges Faced on a Stormy Sea Expedition
19 mins ago
The Gravity of the Situation: Challenges Faced on a Stormy Sea Expedition
Innovation Meets Imagination: A Look at Unusual Tech Gadgets at CES 2024
26 mins ago
Innovation Meets Imagination: A Look at Unusual Tech Gadgets at CES 2024
Open Access Publishing and Its Impact on Scientific Article Citations and Visibility
43 mins ago
Open Access Publishing and Its Impact on Scientific Article Citations and Visibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
7 seconds
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
1 min
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
2 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
2 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
3 mins
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
3 mins
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
3 mins
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
7 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
7 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app