NASA Triumphs over Stubborn Fasteners to Release Trapped Asteroid Material

In a significant victory for space exploration, NASA has successfully liberated trapped asteroid material from its OSIRIS-REx mission. Overcoming a series of challenges, the dedicated team managed to extract the material after wrestling with two stubborn fasteners. The mission, which involved the collection of approximately 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, had encountered difficulty due to the trapped sample material within the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

Overcoming the Fastener Challenge

The robotic arm of the OSIRIS-REx mission was equipped with a storage container that was sealed shut by 35 fasteners. However, two of these fasteners put up a resistance, refusing to come undone. This posed a significant challenge for the curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, led by Dr. Nicole Lunning. The team had to devise a strategy to work within the confined space of the glovebox without causing any damage or contamination to the samples. They came up with an innovative solution – crafting new tools from surgical steel.

Process and Outcome

These newly minted instruments were tested in a rehearsal lab, and through gradual increases in torque, the team finally managed to dislodge the obstinate fasteners. This achievement has paved the way for further disassembly steps, which will enable the photographing, extraction, and weighing of the hidden cache. The nature of the sample material has not yet been unveiled.

Bennu’s Secrets: Water and Carbon

Previous analyses of material extracted from Bennu have indicated that the asteroid harbors water in the form of hydrated clay minerals and carbon. This discovery lends support to the theory that asteroids such as Bennu may have delivered water to Earth billions of years ago, thereby contributing to its habitability. Some of the previously extracted Bennu samples have been sealed for future studies that will span decades, promising more insights into our universe’s past and possibly future.