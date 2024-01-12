en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA Triumphs Over Fastener Issue, Paving Way for Successful Osiris-Rex Mission

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
NASA Triumphs Over Fastener Issue, Paving Way for Successful Osiris-Rex Mission

Marking a pivotal step in space exploration, NASA has successfully resolved a fastener issue on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, a mission aimed at bringing back samples from the asteroid Bennu. The resolution of this issue is crucial in ensuring the mission’s success and safe delivery of the asteroid samples back to Earth. This mission holds significant implications for scientific research and understanding of celestial bodies.

Overcoming the Fastener Issue

After months of struggle, NASA’s team has successfully removed the fasteners from the sampler head of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, allowing access to the collected asteroid Bennu sample material. This fastener issue had posed a threat to the mission’s success, as it prevented access to the collected samples. But with the fastener problem now resolved, the team can focus on fully extracting the space debris for further studies.

Unlocking the Secrets of the Solar System

The Osiris-Rex mission is not just a technical feat, but it also provides a unique opportunity to delve into the origins of our solar system. The samples collected from asteroid Bennu serve as a window into the very beginning of the Solar System. Studying its properties could provide insights into the building blocks of planets as they were forming 4.5 billion years ago. This mission is a significant step towards understanding the celestial bodies and their role in the formation of our solar system.

The Success of the Osiris-Rex Mission

Despite the fastener issue, the Osiris-Rex mission has already surpassed NASA’s initial goal, having collected 70.3 grams of asteroid material. Estimates indicate there could be as much as 180 grams of rocks and dust still inside the sampler head, potentially bringing the mission’s total haul to roughly 250 grams. This successful sample collection from an asteroid in the vastness of space sets a precedent for future space missions.

In conclusion, the resolution of the fastener issue on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft marks a significant milestone in NASA’s mission to bring back samples from the asteroid Bennu. This success not only ensures the mission’s progression but also holds immense potential for future scientific research and understanding of our solar system.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
8 mins ago
ETH Zurich Advances Novel Sunlight-Powered Carbon Capture Method
Researchers at ETH Zurich have made significant strides towards a more energy-efficient method of carbon capture, leveraging the power of sunlight to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The innovative method, led by Professor Maria Lukatskaya, exploits photoacids—molecules that become acidic when exposed to light. This property enables a cyclic process of capture and release of
ETH Zurich Advances Novel Sunlight-Powered Carbon Capture Method
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
29 mins ago
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
35 mins ago
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
Viral Video Captures Electric-Blue Flames Emanating from Indonesian Volcano
22 mins ago
Viral Video Captures Electric-Blue Flames Emanating from Indonesian Volcano
Nanobiotix to Provide Monthly Updates on Total Voting Rights and Shares
29 mins ago
Nanobiotix to Provide Monthly Updates on Total Voting Rights and Shares
Meteorology Lecturer's Viral Tweet Sparks National Debate on Japan's Definition of 'Evening'
29 mins ago
Meteorology Lecturer's Viral Tweet Sparks National Debate on Japan's Definition of 'Evening'
Latest Headlines
World News
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
1 min
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
6 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
14 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
14 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
18 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
23 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
26 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
27 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
27 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app