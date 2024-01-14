en English
Science & Technology

NASA Triumphs in Unsealing Asteroid Bennu Sample: New Insights into Life’s Origins Await

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
NASA Triumphs in Unsealing Asteroid Bennu Sample: New Insights into Life’s Origins Await

Breaking the barriers of time and space, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has triumphed in unsealing a sample container from asteroid Bennu. This success comes after a series of challenges, including two stubborn fasteners that had delayed the opening of the container. Despite these obstacles, the team’s perseverance led to the creation of innovative tools, ensuring the scientific integrity of the sample remained uncompromised.

OSIRIS-REx Mission: A Journey of Four Billion Miles

The OSIRIS-REx mission, initiated in 2016 and culminating in a 4-billion-mile flight completed in 2023, set its sights on Bennu due to its rich carbon content and the potential to unveil the chemical origins of life. The mission’s cost, amounting to $800 million, paid off as the team made remarkable discoveries, including hydrothermal mineral deposits on Bennu. These findings could shed light on the history of the early solar system and the genesis of life on Earth.

Overcoming Technical Challenges

Despite the mission’s success, it wasn’t without its share of technical difficulties. The sample container, safeguarding rocks and dust from Bennu, posed a challenge with two fasteners proving resistant to opening. However, the team’s ingenuity led to the development of new tools that successfully unlocked the container, providing access to the valuable sample within.

The Revelations of Bennu

The retrieved sample, weighing in at approximately 8.8 ounces, is anticipated to hold some of the earliest precursors to life. The presence of carbon and water molecules, key ingredients for life, has already been confirmed in a preliminary assessment of the dust and rocks from outside the container. As the largest carbon-rich sample ever returned to Earth, Bennu offers a unique opportunity to understand the origins of life-essential elements. The OSIRIS-REx mission scientists are hopeful of finding biological precursors, akin to those discovered on asteroid Ryugu by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft.

Science & Technology United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

