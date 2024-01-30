NASA to Launch Key Experiments to ISS for Deep Space Exploration and Sustainable Living

As part of Northrop Grumman's 20th commercial resupply services mission, NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division is propelling three significant experiments to the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled for no earlier than January 30 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, these experiments aim to bolster scientific knowledge, enabling deep space exploration and sustainable living in space.

Plant Growth, Bone Health, and Microbe Behavior

The triad of experiments set to probe the mysteries of space will scrutinize the growth of plants in space, the implications of microgravity on bone health, and the response of microbes in the spaceflight environment.

One among the trio, APEX-10, will explore whether the beneficial microbe, Trichoderma harzianum, can improve stress resilience and growth in tomato plants under microgravity. Guided by Dr. Simon Gilroy from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, this research holds potential in boosting plant productivity both on Earth and in space.

Investigating Bone Loss and Bacterial Behavior

Another experiment, MABL-A, is set to delve into the impact of microgravity on bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells and their role in bone formation and loss. The findings of this experiment, led by Dr. Abba Zubair from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, could provide invaluable insights into bone loss in space and aging on Earth.

The third experiment, dubbed BRIC-25, will focus on how microgravity affects the quorum-sensing system of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterial pathogen. Spearheaded by Dr. Kelly Rice from the University of Florida in Gainesville, understanding this could not only protect astronaut health but also offer insights into bacterial behavior.

Pioneering Scientific Discovery

These experiments are a testament to NASA's commitment to pioneering scientific discovery and enhancing the feasibility of long-duration human and robotic space missions. By studying biological and physical phenomena under the unique conditions of space, NASA aims to lay the groundwork for future human exploration and align with its Artemis campaign for Moon and Mars expeditions.