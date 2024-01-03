en English
Science & Technology

NASA to Brief Media on Lunar Landing Technologies

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
NASA to Brief Media on Lunar Landing Technologies

On January 4th, NASA is set to hold a media briefing at the Langley Research Center to discuss two groundbreaking technologies that are poised to make lunar landings. The event, strictly for planning purposes for those covering the event, promises to shed light on the intricacies of these missions and the technologies at their core.

Technologies Taking Flight

The first of these technologies, the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL), a sophisticated laser-based sensor, is scheduled to be onboard Astrobiotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. The NDL is an integral part of the mission, ensuring precision navigation and safe landing on the lunar surface. The other technology, the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS), is set to launch on Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander in early 2024. The SCALPSS will capture high-resolution images, providing crucial data for lunar research.

Global Collaboration in Space Exploration

In a related development, NASA and the White House have announced an international astronaut’s participation in the Artemis moon landing mission. This marks a significant leap in global space collaboration. The Artemis program aims to land the first woman and person of color on the moon, with 33 governments rallying behind the Artemis Accords that underscore responsible behavior in space.

Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS)

Two commercial spacecraft are primed for launch to the Moon in early 2024 under a NASA initiative – the Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS). This initiative kickstarts a commercial transportation service to deliver NASA experiments and other payloads to the lunar surface. The first launch, the Peregrine lunar lander built by Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, is set to take off on January 8. Following closely is the Nova C lander designed by Houston-based Intuitive Machines. These planned landings mark a significant step in advancing space exploration technology and fostering global collaboration.

Science & Technology United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

