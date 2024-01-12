en English
Science & Technology

NASA Team Triumphs over Technical Hurdle: Unlocks Access to Asteroid Bennu’s Samples

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:13 pm EST
In a significant development, the OSIRIS-REx curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston has triumphed over a technical hurdle that posed a threat to the progress of this monumental mission. The team has successfully removed two stubborn fasteners from the sample capsule containing precious material from asteroid Bennu. These fasteners had previously obstructed access to the samples collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission, a mission that had collected rocks and dust from Bennu’s surface in 2020 and transported them over 200 million miles back to Earth.

Overcoming Challenges

In October, the disassembly of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head was paused due to the difficulty in removing two of the 35 fasteners with the standard tools. To overcome this challenge, two new multi-part tools were innovatively created. These custom-fabricated bits, made from a surgical, non-magnetic stainless steel—the hardest metal approved for use in the pristine curation gloveboxes—proved to be the solution to the problem.

Revelation of Hidden Treasures

The successful removal of the fasteners now paves the way for the complete disassembly of the TAGSAM head, revealing the rest of the samples. This will facilitate ultra-high-resolution imaging and precise weighing of the material. So far, the team has already collected over 70 grams of material, exceeding NASA’s goal of 60 grams.

Preservation and Future Prospects

Some of these invaluable samples have been hermetically sealed for long-term preservation at various temperatures. The expected release of a catalog of the OSIRIS-REx samples this spring is eagerly awaited by the global scientific community. This catalog will open a treasure trove of insights into the early Solar System and possibly, the origins of life on Earth.

Science & Technology United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

