NASA Reviews NEPA Regulations; Study Exposes Driver Disqualification Gaps

Executive Order 13563, which was signed on January 18, 2011, calls for the regular review of substantial regulations based on empirical evidence, emphasizing on transparency through the online publication of retrospective analyses. In line with this order, NASA undertook a review of its National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. The goal was to decrease redundancy with Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regulations. The process kicked off with NASA notifying the CEQ in September 2007 about the necessity of updating its NEPA rules.

NASA and CEQ Collaboration

From May 2008 to November 2010, NASA and CEQ worked together, taking into account the considerations from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which resulted in the formulation of new guidelines. These included the establishment and revision of Categorical Exclusions (CatExs) under NEPA. NASA’s amendments were in accordance with CEQ’s guidelines and received approval from both the CEQ and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Publication of the Final Rule

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on July 21, 2011. No comments were received, and the rule was scheduled for publication in December 2011 following the NASA Administrator’s signature. As part of EO 13563’s principles, NASA also amended the NEPA rule to include a compulsory 7-year review of CatExs, ensuring a routine review and public participation.

Continued Assessment of NEPA Regulations

NASA continues to evaluate its NEPA regulations as part of its retrospective analysis plan and in line with CEQ guidance. This approach aligns with the underlying principles of EO 13563, emphasizing transparency, empirical evidence, and public participation.