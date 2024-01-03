en English
NASA Reviews NEPA Regulations; Study Exposes Driver Disqualification Gaps

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Executive Order 13563, which was signed on January 18, 2011, calls for the regular review of substantial regulations based on empirical evidence, emphasizing on transparency through the online publication of retrospective analyses. In line with this order, NASA undertook a review of its National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. The goal was to decrease redundancy with Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regulations. The process kicked off with NASA notifying the CEQ in September 2007 about the necessity of updating its NEPA rules.

NASA and CEQ Collaboration

From May 2008 to November 2010, NASA and CEQ worked together, taking into account the considerations from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which resulted in the formulation of new guidelines. These included the establishment and revision of Categorical Exclusions (CatExs) under NEPA. NASA’s amendments were in accordance with CEQ’s guidelines and received approval from both the CEQ and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Publication of the Final Rule

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on July 21, 2011. No comments were received, and the rule was scheduled for publication in December 2011 following the NASA Administrator’s signature. As part of EO 13563’s principles, NASA also amended the NEPA rule to include a compulsory 7-year review of CatExs, ensuring a routine review and public participation.

Continued Assessment of NEPA Regulations

NASA continues to evaluate its NEPA regulations as part of its retrospective analysis plan and in line with CEQ guidance. This approach aligns with the underlying principles of EO 13563, emphasizing transparency, empirical evidence, and public participation.

United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

