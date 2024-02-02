NASA Reveals Crew-9 Mission Members Including U.S. Space Force Guardian

NASA has unveiled the four astronauts, including a U.S. Space Force Guardian, who will embark on SpaceX's Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew, composed of Commander Zena Cardman, Pilot Nick Hague, Mission Specialist Stephanie Wilson, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov, will set off on their journey to the ISS, marking a significant milestone in NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The Crew-9 Quartet

The Crew-9 mission is a blend of experience and novelty. The roster comprises Zena Cardman, commander of the mission and a rookie astronaut from the "The Turtles" astronaut class of 2017, making her the 10th member of her class to venture into space. Joining her are three seasoned space travelers - Pilot Nick Hague, Mission Specialist Stephanie Wilson, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Of particular note is U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague, who will be embarking on his third sojourn into space. Despite this mission being Hague's first official spaceflight as a Guardian of the U.S. Space Force, he has been to space twice before as part of NASA, when he was an Air Force member. His first spaceflight in 2018 aboard a Soyuz capsule was cut short due to an emergency abort, although it did cross the U.S. boundary for space. However, Hague later successfully reached the ISS in 2019, spending over 200 days there.

The Path to ISS

The ISS, which has been continuously manned since November 2020, primarily relies on SpaceX and Soyuz for transportation following the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. The Crew-9 mission, scheduled for August, will see the team spend nearly six months on the ISS as part of Expeditions 71 and 72. The ISS currently houses 11 crew members, with several rotations planned through the first half of 2024. These include the upcoming Crew-7 and Crew-8 missions, a replacement Soyuz crew, and the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner.